Celebrating academic excellence

The Management & Science University (MSU) recently held a reception at its campus in Shah Alam to celebrate the success of its students in the 2021/2022 academic session. The student involved is comprised of outstanding students pursuing their diploma and bachelor’s degree levels from various areas of specialisation.

This event was officiated by MSU President, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid. Also present were MSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, senior management team, deans and students.

A total of 126 students received their President’s List Awards, of which 83 were Bachelor’s Degree students and 43 were diploma level students. The achievement is to recognize their excellence in the academic field by obtaining a Semester Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.75 and above for three consecutive semesters.

The recipients of the President’s List Award consist of students from 56 areas of specialization. The largest number of students are from the Faculty of Business Management & Professional Studies (29), School of Hospitality & Creative Arts (29), Faculty of Information Sciences & Engineering (23), Faculty of Health & Life Sciences (20 students), School of Education & Social Sciences (13), School of Pharmacy (11) and International Medical School (1)

Also, among recipients of the President’s List Award were six (6) international students from Brunei, Yemen, India, and Indonesia and Pakistan.

The President’s List is a prestigious award to cultivate a culture of excellence amongst MSU students. The awards honour students who have demonstrated excellent results in various examinations in each semester of studies.

Instilling a culture of excellence among students is one of the most important aspects in producing competent, versatile and holistic graduates

