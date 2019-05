THERE’S a feeling of warmth and happiness when you step into Great Eastern Mall this Ramadan - it feels like you’ve come home. So, take a trip back here with family or friends and re-live the fond memories of the good old days in the kampung.

Far from the sleepy hollows, there’s an air of festivity as Great Eastern Mall rejuvenates the spirit of yesteryear in a bustling kampung setting at its concourse. Modern meets traditional as contemporary designs are infused into a traditional setting.

Shoppers will still be spoiled rotten with choices galore, reminiscent of balik kampung. Here, the specially curated Ramadan Bazaar presents a unique mix of merchandise. From beautiful clothing to sparkling jewellery and impressive home-ware that is specially tailored to spruce up the festive atmosphere, its one up this Raya in fashion and style, revelry and rejoicing.

Take delight in the impressive selection of specialty fine chocolates, imported cookies and exquisite Raya hampers from Marks & Spencer. All these subtleties and more make irresistible treats that add finesse to the festive occasion.

Hosts who wish to leave a lasting impression on their guests this Hari Raya are urged to check out the embellishments like the delicately hand-painted porcelain dining sets, stylish cushions and Turkish home decor, beautifully embroidered table runners, exquisite baskets and placemats - little luxuries that make huge differences for an extra special occasion.

Shoppers are entertained as they make their way to prepare for the festive occasion. Soak in the captivating blend of contemporary and cultural performances as you shop. Specially planned shows make experiences at Great Eastern Mall long, lasting and extraordinary. As adults enjoy the sounds of the traditional Gamelan and Anglung ensemble, let the kids explore their creativity with Batik Painting, the Raya Craft Workshop or the educational and enjoyable Lego robotic workshop by LetMeGo for FREE (pre-registration is required and limited to 10 children only).

With every RM150 spent in the mall, shoppers get to redeem Hari Raya packets, Spend RM300 or more in a single receipt and stand to redeem an exclusive ceramic plate that comes in four designs. Parking is free for the first hour on weekdays and just RM1 all day on weekends and public holidays. There’s reason this Ramadan to make Great Eastern Mall your preferred stop for all your festive needs.

For further information, visit www.greateasternmall.com.my