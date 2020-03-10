ESTABLISHED more than a decade ago, Cilantro Culinary Academy is Malaysia’s largest private culinary and patisserie vocational academy with 20 international-standard kitchens and a team of chef instructors that each have a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide the students.

The academy is also Malaysia’s first private culinary and patisserie vocational academy to receive the Worldchefs Recognition of Quality Culinary Education, illustrating the strong credibility of Cilantro’s quality education.

With such extensive experience in the education industry, the academy is planning to introduce three new programmes, namely Diploma in F&B Management, F&B Entrepreneurship Programme and Tourist Guide Programme.

The most popular programme in Cilantro Culinary Academy, the Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts & Patisserie has adopted a student-centric approach, integrating both practical and theoretical studies.

As 80% of the syllabus consists of practical learning, the theoretical studies covers menu planning and costing, nutrition, restaurant management and more. Each of the two facets equips the academy’s students with the skills and know-how to cope with industry demands.

Students can obtain up to five certifications, which are the Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts and Supervision awarded by City and Guilds of London Institute, SKM Level 2 & Level 3 offered by the Department of Skills Development, Australia Qualifications Framework Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, and Worldchefs Certified Professional Cook (Commis Chef) awarded by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies.

The certifications will enhance the competitiveness of students in the job market. Upon completion of the Advanced Diploma programme, students will also have the opportunity to further their studies abroad in Switzerland or Australia to obtain up to a bachelor’s degree qualification.

Cilantro Culinary Academy’s March and April 2020 intakes are currently open for registration.

School leavers with a passion for cooking or baking are welcome to join the academy’s Open Day throughout March including weekends, or visit their booth (A2) at the Education & Further Studies Fair in Mid Valley from Mar 14 to 15 to learn more about the programmes offered.

For more information, visit www.cilantro.edu.my.