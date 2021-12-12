Culinary excellence

Twenty-nine from Management and Science University (MSU) School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA), including a husband-and-wife pair and two siblings, have done the University proud with their achievements at the recent 3rd Selangor International Culinary Festival (SICF 2021).

Awarded the SICF 2021’s Most Outstanding as well as a Gold Medal in the Heritage Cuisine, Nasi Ambeng Platter category is Nursyairin Nadhira Eyzat Mustapha from MSU’s Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) programme.

Among the criteria, Nursyairin Nadhira was judged on was Composition, in which her ingredients and side dishes must be in harmony with the main piece in quantity and colour; Creativity against Degree of Difficulty, where her artistry was weighed along with the effort expended; Presentation and Portion Size; Correct Preparation, Recipe, and Method; and Practical, Up-to-Date Serving.

Three silver and one bronze completed the medals tally to Management and Science University (MSU) from the Heritage Cuisine Nasi Ambeng Platter category. The silver medallists are Rabi’atul Adawiyyah Fauzan and Ainur Afiqah Abd Aziz from MSU’s Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) programme and their lecturer Aiman Hafiz Jalani. The bronze was collected by Jayganesh Thanasegaran from MSU’s Diploma in Culinary Arts programme.

Another gold medal went to MSU through the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Meals category, with Mohd Fazreen Hairol Anuar from the Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) programme as the winner. From the same programme comes RTE Meals silver medallist Kang Chai Kiat and bronze medallist Amirul Najhan Norhisham.

Two bronze medals were bagged in the Pastry Artistic Showpiece category through Shafikah Nuriman Md Nazri and Muhammad Salihin Mohd Noor Azmi, respectively from MSU’s Bachelor in Patisserie Arts (Hons) and Diploma in Patisserie Arts programmes.

SICF 2021’s Pastry Artistic Showpiece category presented four diplomas to MSU; two to Bachelor in Patisserie Arts (Hons) students Kokila Vani Ravi and Noor Ain Fariza Zainodin, and two to Diploma in Patisserie Arts students Arissa Ruthlene Zawari and Syahira Mohd Abdul Nasir.

One bronze medal came in from the Pulut Kuning category, through Effazatul Ekma Supanate from the Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) programme.

Pulut Kuning also presented three diplomas; programme lecturer Muhammad Hakim Hamdan as well as Diploma in Culinary Arts twins Tihana Athilah Rosli and Tihani Aqilah Rosli.

