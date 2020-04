EVERYONE has the capacity to enjoy and create art of their own. As renowned artist Pablo Picasso elegantly describes,“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up”.

For 30 years, First City University College’s Faculty of Design & Built Environment (FDBE) has helped develop the artistic talents of many students to the point where they can contribute to the Malaysian economy as professional interior and graphic designers. Many have even successfully secured jobs even before completing their studies.

Students of First City UC benefit from FDBE’s industry-relevant study programme as well as its association with professional design bodies such as the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers, Malaysian Design Council and wREGA. Moreover, they can gather valuable industrial experience by participating in high profile competitions or even collaborating with prominent brands.

In addition, students frequently attend talks conducted by prominent guest speakers or participate in industry site visits. At the campus, students have access to state-of-the-art learning facilities such the Mac Lab, Drawing Studio, White Canvas Gallery, Photography Studio, Material Library and many more.

Diploma in Graphic Design

Someone who can clearly attest to these benefits is Lim Hong Cheng, a Second Year student from the Diploma in Graphic Design programme at First City UC.

In 2019, Lim was given the opportunity to participate in the prestigious Asia Student Package Design Competition (ASpaC) where he competed against the best design students from various Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, the Philippines and Thailand. His tiger-themed candy dispenser entry, Malayan Tiger, was a clear demonstration of his potential as a talented designer.

In recognition of this, the judges decided that Lim should be one of recipients to receive the Outstanding Award.

Lim credits his successful achievement to his lecturers guiding him. Moreover, he adds that he owes much to the teaching method and curriculum of the Diploma in Graphic Design programme,

“I love that our classes are organised in a way that allows lecturers to pay more attention to each student. Moreover, the lecturers here also possess industry experience. As First City UC’s learning environment is ideal, I would love to continue on with my Bachelor Degree studies here”, Lim exclaims.

Students who envision a career in Graphic Communication Design, Advertising and Branding, Web and Digital Media or Publication should register for this 2 1/3 years (7 semesters) programme. Throughout the programme, students will be familiarised with various design software such as Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator and Premier. Along the way, they will also utilise digital tools such as tablets, cameras and 3D printers.

Diploma in Interior Design

Meanwhile, the Diploma in Interior Design programme aims to prepare students to take up jobs in areas such as Interior Design Companies, Architecture Firms, Theatre and Stage Design Studios, Production Design Companies, Furniture Design Companies or even Lighting Design Houses. Lasting for a duration of 2 1/3 years (7 semesters), this programme trains students to understand and apply theoretical knowledge and practical skills for interior design practices.

Graduates will be able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of interior design elements such as building studies, material application and furniture design. The various software mastered along the way include AUTOCad, 3D Studio Max, Google Sketchup, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

“My programme emphasises the importance of conducting our own research into new topics learnt in the classroom”, shares First Year student Yee Roczen. Yee adds that she constantly refers to works done by well-known designers such as Filippo Bombace, Richard Meier and Emily Summers.

FCUC Enrolment Incentives

SPM leavers are encouraged to map out their education pathway to success at First City UC’s Special Open Day sessions held on 25 & 26 April. Key activities include a Career Test, Student Project Showcase, Sphero Challenge, Robotic Experience and Student Talent Show.

Prospective Foundation and Diploma students should enrol quickly for the upcoming May intake to enjoy a 50% off their tuition fee. Students who sign up for any Bachelor Degree will enjoy 10% off for their First Year Tuition Fee.

Foundation or Diploma students continuing on to their Bachelor Degree studies will enjoy a 15% Alumni Incentive!

First City UC also provides a variety of financial aid and scholarships. These include the First City Merit Scholarship, UEC Scholarship, Sports Scholarship, Sibling and Alumni Incentive as well as many others.

Interested students are encouraged to register via the link https://firstcity.edu.my/category/programmes/.

More information on the programmes, scholarships and incentives offered at First City University College is available via the hotline 017-6606680. Students are welcomed to arrange for their own personalised campus tour to view the state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities. Otherwise, they can undertake a virtual campus tour via http://virtualx.my/360projects/firstcity-edu/.

Futhermore, student can follow updates easily on Facebook (@fcucfdbe) and Instagram (@firstcity.uc).