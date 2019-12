“WHEN you have a passion for something then you tend not only to be better at it, but you work harder at it too,” this quote by famous fashion designer Vera Wang, suits Syalini Sridharan, 24.

Currently pursuing a Diploma in Entrepreneurship programme under the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) at Management & Science University (MSU), she is also the founder of Ihana World; a clothing line for women with unique sizes.

Ihana, which means beautiful in Finnish, is Syalini’s perspective on how ladies should doll up and feel confident without being limited by their shape or silhouettes.

“I started designing and sewing for customers in 2016 right after I graduated from college as a source of income as I was rejected from many jobs that I had applied for during that period.”

It was her father who had encouraged Syalini to pursue her dream and to do something that she loved.

The business idea came about a year ago after receiving a fantastic amount of orders from family members and close friends.

“One of the most significant challenges I faced was dealing with fussy and arrogant customers. But they are also the reasons I pursue the business as it gives me the strength to push myself to do better and venture into an unexpected situation.”

One of Syalini’s best moments was when she designed an evening gown which was worn by one of the top 10 finalists of the Miss Grand Selangor 2019 beauty pageant.

Through guidance and strong support from MSU via Jumpstart, Syalini developed important business skills, the ability to make strategic business decisions, and enhance her communication skills under the guidance of academics and business mentors.

Jumpstart is an applied entrepreneurship programme that will assist and coach MSUpreneurs in setting up and running a business under the MSU Entrepreneurship Ecosystem. It was established under the MSU Leadership & Entrepreneurship Advancement Institute (LEAD), which aims to develop a holistic, entrepreneurial and balanced graduate.