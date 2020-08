THE current Covid-19 pandemic has impacted economies worldwide and its effect has also put a spotlight on careers that will be added and lost.

The nursing profession has always played major roles in times of crises, providing care to those affected. The stability of the job continues to be the pulling factor to join this profession.

The International Medical College (IMC), a private college with a long-standing reputation in providing nursing education is currently recruiting students for its September 2020 intake. IMC’s Diploma in Nursing is approved by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Malaysian Nursing Board (MNB). It is also accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), ensuring quality learning in line with the requirements set forth for a higher education institution.

Being one of the top private nursing educators in the country, IMC continues to stay abreast of the latest developments and guidelines including the teaching and learning methods for its students. IMC adopted e-learning at the beginning of the year and the teaching faculty transitioned effectively from classroom to online teaching when the pandemic spread.

Student nurses were able to continue with their learning during the movement control order (MCO). Online assessments were also utilised to ensure students’ learning were on par with the theory requirements of their subjects.

What sets IMC apart from others is the clinical exposure that students would have gained at both Pantai –Gleneagles Hospitals and government hospitals which contribute to students’ competence and confidence in providing good patient care.

Parents and prospective students can find out more about the available Full Sponsorship with Guaranteed Employment offered to students pursuing the three-year programme. While the availability of PTPTN loans is suitable for those who wish to pursue the profession at their choice of employment.

IMC is currently accepting applications for the September 2020 intake in Subang Jaya, Selangor. Parents and prospective students can contact the college to set up an appointment for a visit to learn more about studying at IMC.

Alternatively applications can also be submitted online at www.imc.edu.my/apply-now.