AS WE embark into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), University of Malaya (UM) consistently strives to produce well-rounded graduates.

UM not only provides educational opportunities for school leavers but also offers lifelong learning for working adults from numerous industries.

The establishment of University of Malaya Centre for Continuing Education (UMCCed) in 1998 is an accomplishment for UM in its efforts to encourage working adults to further their studies.

The Executive Diploma programmes offered through UMCCed is designed to enhance skills and knowledge for career advancement. The curriculum stresses both theoretical and practical aspects to cater to the needs of working adults. All courses are carried out on a part-time basis and classes are held on weekends.

To date, UMCCED offers nine executive diploma programmes:

> Executive Diploma in Management (Administration and Operations)

> Executive Diploma in Management (Human Resource)

> Executive Diploma in Management (Business)

> Executive Diploma in Early Childhood Education

> Executive Diploma in Counselling

> Executive Diploma in Accounting Administration

> Executive Diploma in Information Technology

> Executive Diploma in Shariah Studies

> Executive Diploma in Usuluddin Studies.

For further information, visit www.umcced.com.my or their social media pages on Facebook/Twitter /Instagram. Alternatively contact 03-2246 3600 or via e-mail at umcced@um.edu.my.