AECC’s Australia Education Fair

THE trend of Australian education is ever-changing and never static. Hence, Australian universities always make sure they are on track when it comes to providing sufficient education needs and knowledge to fulfill the demands of the future labour market. In terms of higher education, Australia is extremely responsive to the constantly changing trends and has developed various new courses in line with global trends, targeting the future job market such as FinTech, digital marketing and e-Sports. The importance of talents in these fields will soon be highly in demand with the revolution of Industry 4.0 taking place globally. That said, Swinburne University of Technology takes the lead to offer courses in FinTech to facilitate the growing demands of the job market. Queensland University of Technology on the other hand, is pioneering the e-Sports programme in Australia, building an e-sports arena on campus to nurture talent.

When it comes to popular programmes such as business, there are several universities in Australia which offer top-notch education experience in preparing students to be abreast of the industry. University of Western Australia is home to the biggest trading room in Australia where students who major in finance will be able to experience the simulation of the real-world stock market exchange in one room.

More impressively, Curtin also has a trading room and recently built a marketing lab called The Agency, which offers a more real-world replication of online trends of the market that are used by the digital marketers.

Additionally, there are several courses which require graduates to register with the professional board in order to practice in Malaysia, such as architecture. Currently, four Australian universities offer architecture programmes recognised by the Board of Architects Malaysia, namely Monash University, University of Newcastle, Deakin University and University of Tasmania.

A key initiative taken in view of new market trends is CAVE2 by Monash University. CAVE2 is an interactive 2D and 3D virtual reality simulated environment surrounded by 320-degree arc multi high-definition screens, which allow both students and lecturers a feel of a real-life experience in a virtual world. It can be utilised via cross-disciplinary platforms in architecture, engineering, environmental sciences, aerospace and even health and medical fields.

When it comes to Health Sciences, medicine stands out with Malaysian students. Applying for admission to medicine programmes in Australia is more complicated than standard applications for other courses. There are several stages to the whole process and an ample amount of preparation is needed for the application.

Applying for admission to medicine programmes in Australia is more complicated than standard applications for other courses. There are several stages to the whole process and an ample amount of preparation is needed for the application.

