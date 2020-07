Management and Science University (MSU) secured yet another world-class accolade with its listing on the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Top 50 Under 50 Rankings 2021 for the second consecutive year.

MSU now ranks at the 81st–90th band of the world’s best universities under fifty years of age. This achievement reflects and further reinforces the university’s quality education ecosystem that’s vibrant and dynamic in impacting others.

Earlier, MSU was ranked 28th in the world and second in Malaysia on the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject for hospitality and leisure management, and has been ranked at 401+ at the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for 2020.

Its accolades garnered over nearly four decades include 551st-560th on the QS World University Rankings 2021, which placed MSU among the top 47% of the world’s best universities; and 179th on QS Asia Rankings 2020 among Asia’s top 2% of best universities; as well as 5-Stars on QS World Universities Rating 2019 for teaching, graduate employability, facilities, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

MSU has also received the QS 5-Star rating in Graduate Employability, Teaching, Facilities, Inclusiveness, and Social Responsibility.

Besides internationalisation, the MSU mission for excellence in human capital development is benchmarked by industry employability, entrepreneurship, social wellbeing, and sustainability; supported by research, lifelong learning, and flexible education, in the pursuit of Transforming Lives, Enriching Futures.

MSU is a top international university focused on delivering quality human capital across national as well as global critical-need areas.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes in Medicine, Engineering, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Information Sciences, Education & Social Sciences, Business Management and Professional Studies, Hospitality & Culinary Arts, and Music & Fashion meet stringent standards of local as well as international bodies.

MSU has been accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the UK-based Accreditation Services for International Colleges (ASIC), the Netherlands-based Accreditation Council for Engaged and Entrepreneurial Universities (ACEEU) and the Japan-based Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21).

Rated Tier-5 for Excellent University on MoHE’s SETARA, MSU ranks at #1 in Malaysia for graduate employability, with 98.7% of its graduates securing employment within six months of convocation.

For further information on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by MSU, contact the Engagement & Enrollment department at 03 – 5521 6868. Alternatively visit www.msu.edu.my.