LAUNCHED with the theme “A PAW IN NEED”, HELP University’s 9th AniHELP event sought to create awareness towards the prevention of animal cruelty and the importance of animal adoption drives under the organisation of HELP Matriculation Centre (HMC).

In collaboration with Strategic Partners Hills Science Diet Malaysia, and Lost Animal Souls Shelter (LASS) as the sole beneficiary, the anti-animal cruelty awareness campaign attracted a diverse crowd of staff, students and the general public.

The organising committee of AniHELP was chaired by HMC student Joy Roberts who is currently pursuing her foundation studies, and other HMC student volunteers, who worked tirelessly for four months to ensure the event would run smoothly.

Held at HMC, the event was launched by HELP University Faculty of University Foundation Studies Dean Dhanesh Balakrishnan, Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Shweta Sekhon, LASS treasurer Kavindran Ganasen, and Animal Medical Centre director Dr Amilan Sivagurunathan.

“The objective of AniHELP is to create awareness amongst the public on the prevention of cruelty towards animals and also, the importance of adoption drives,” said Dhanesh.

“You will find that compassion is the only way we can get rid of the environment we are currently living in. And, starting with the young ones is really important. At HELP Matriculation Centre, I am extremely proud that the students have actually initiated this”.

Highlights of the event included a demonstration by the Royal Malaysian Police K9 Unit. The trained dogs under the watchful eyes of their handlers demonstrated impeccable detection abilities in sniffing out hidden drugs and other banned substances.

The sole beneficiary of the event, LASS was set up to help strays especially dogs abandoned by their owners or homeless dogs that grew up without experiencing a loving environment. The dog shelter based in Kuala Selangor provides care and shelter for over 250 rescued dogs.

“We are extremely appreciative of the funds donated by caring students of HELP and the awareness created by AniHELP for our shelter,” said Kavindran. – by Mark Mathen Victor