Approved, certified and recognised

TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) is a pioneer in providing solid business education with professional accreditation. For over four decades, it is proud to have nurtured many prominent business leaders and professionals who have been instrumental in shaping the economic landscape of Malaysia.

In hindsight, the need for professional accreditation has a vital role to play. While industries look for individuals who display abilities like determination, diligence, team spirit and positive attitudes, accountancy, finance and business fields seek those whose qualifications are accredited by recognised bodies and organisations.

TAR UC believes that accreditation is more than just a vote of confidence. It ensures that accredited programmes adhere to proper and precise standards set by professional relevant bodies in order for its students to be “professionally qualified” and competent upon receiving their graduation certificate. As a result, students who undergo a professionally-accredited TAR UC programme stand to reap the benefits which include undisputed recognition from employers, compliance of international standards, better global employment prospect, and more.

That said, TAR UC’s accountancy, finance and business programme students have an edge as these programmes are professionally accredited. Over the years, TAR UC’s Faculty of Accountancy, Finance and Business (FAFB) has sought and obtained accreditation from influential global and local professional bodies among which include:

0 The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (‘ACCA’)

0 Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (‘CIMA’)

0 The Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (‘MAICSA’)

0 Chartered Institute of Marketing (‘CIM’)

0 Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (‘FPAM’)

0 Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (‘ICAEW’)

0 Certified Public Accountants (‘CPA’) Australia

0 Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (‘MICPA’)

In 2018, its Bachelor of Finance and Investment (Hons) and Bachelor of Banking and Finance (Hons) programmes were endorsed and “officially accredited” by the Financial Accreditation Agency (FAA), an independent quality assurance and accreditation body under the auspices of Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

“Equipped with a TAR UC degree, our graduates will stand out above the rest of the competition, thanks to the accreditation from FAA which gives assurance that our students have met the industry requirements,” said FAFB Associate Dean of the Department of Finance, Chai Ming Perng.

That same year, TAR UC’s Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme also obtained professional accreditation, from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia (CILTM), the Malaysian chapter of the highly-acclaimed global Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. The attainment was celebrated in a commemoration ceremony where CILTM president Datuk Ts Abd Radzak Abd Malek presented a certificate to former TAR UC president Datuk Dr Tan Chik Heok.

“I think that combining CILTM’s global recognition with TAR UC’s excellent tradition in developing young talents, future ‘logisticians’ will be able to successfully contribute to the nation’s economy and also other parts of the world,” said Ts Abd Razak.

