The campus experience is an important part of one’s education as it supports diverse learning opportunities and provides possibilities for academic achievement among other benefits.

Asia e University understands that it is a vital part of education hence, the relocation to the new AeU campus in Subang Jaya. The facility, which is two times larger than its previous campus, marks a milestone for AeU - one of Asia’s premier Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institutions. Besides affirming its commitment in providing education, it also reveals an important step in achieving its objectives to educate, inspire and empower its students.

The eight-storey campus building is established on 30,000sf of land and offers a built-up space of around 86,000sf. It is ideally located in Subang Jaya, well facilitated with amenities and conveniences including all forms of easily accessible transport.

Students can expect a 21st-century learning environment as the campus provides for formal and informal learning means and methods and supports the development of a global learning community. Fully wireless and equipped with cutting-edge technology that gives access to the world of e-learning and e-resources; students’ learning needs and comforts are considered. From well-sized classrooms, theatrette, learner’s service centre, offices, conference room, video conferencing rooms and meeting rooms to adequately provided student, alumni and partners’ services, there is even warehouse space at the rooftop which may be converted into a multi-purpose hall for university or student events.

The new campus will be able to accommodate more than 5,000 students and is destined to attract academicians and students from around the world. Iconic features aimed at enriching a student’s learning experience include:

* work spaces for students and researchers - AeU Knowledge Centre, Dedicated Discussion Rooms and Individual Work Spaces;

* social areas - Student Lounges, Recreation Studio and Cafeteria; and

* professionally-focused facilities - Digital Working Studio, Future Learn AR/VR Studio, Multimedia Studio and 3H Early Childhood Education Studio.

As a premier university in Asia which is driving the digital frontier, AeU believes and demonstrates that innovation and technology have the power to democratise and personalise education, plus make it borderless. Its international focus supported by 17,000 graduates and nearly 30,000 globally-connected students from 100 different countries provides for a vibrant setting for education.

Experience learning online with AeU. Admission for its Master’s and Bachelor’s programmes are via regular entry or APEL entry for those who lack paper qualification requirements. Applicants via APEL will be assessed according to prior learning and working experiences. AeU has a festive promotion for its Online MBA and Online MEd. Either can be completed within 18 months.

AeU’s Online MBA programme consists of six core subjects, five elective subjects and one concentration area. Students can choose a general MBA or one of six concentration areas International Business, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain Management, Accounting, Human Resource Management and Tourism Management. The Festive Special fee for an Online MBA programme is RM14,800.00 (all inclusive). For enquiries, please call / WhatsApp +6014-9629 903 or email to onlinemba@aeu.edu.my For details, visit the Online MBA microsite at aeu.edu.my/onlinemba.

AeU’s Online Master of Education (MEd) programme consists of nine core courses plus two courses and a project paper, selected from one concentration area. You can choose one out of 10 concentration areas to specialise - Early Childhood Education, Teaching English as a Second Language, Educational Management, Educational Psychology, Instructional Technology, Curriculum & Instruction, Assessment & Evaluation, Science Education, Mathematics Education and Teaching Bahasa Malaysia. The Festive Special fee offer for an Online MEd programme is RM11,880 (all inclusive). For enquiries, please call / WhatsApp 010-7699903 or email onlinemed@aeu.edu.my or visit the Online MEd microsite at onlinemed.aeu.edu.my

For more information, visit www.aeu.edu.my or drop by AeU’s new campus at Wisma Subang Jaya, 106, Jalan SS15/4, Subang Jaya, 47500, Selangor.