BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) has always believed that experiential learning supplements traditional learning methods and helps one gain additional skills, perspectives and understanding of relationships. Its foundation is centred on fundamentals similar to the mindset of philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer of the 1900s, John Dewey.

Dewey believed that education and learning are social and interactive processes, and supported the idea that students thrive in environments where they can experience, interact with the curriculum, and have the opportunity to partake in their own learning.

The acquiring of knowledge and education in this manner has always been encouraged at BERJAYA UC. It is often referred as the BERJAYA Immersion Methodology, a pedagogical method that supports the traditional classroom experience.

In this respect, students from BERJAYA UC School of Tourism had a chance to take part in “Proton X70 - Intelligence that Inspires Challenge” - a competition that required the students to work together and come up with a proposal on how to maintain Proton X70 as the leader in the SUV market within the city. Round two of the challenge demanded the staging of a community relations event using Proton X70 as the main platform.

According to BERJAYA UC Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ng Mei Leng, “Team Development Skills” is one of the courses under the School of Tourism. It promotes changes in behaviour and enhances a student’s motivation. Formulating of the marketing proposal gave students experience in working on an industry engagement informed lecturer Ch’ng Chor Ban.

Putting together the Community Relations activity was part of the semi-finals informed head of programme Kit Thong, and the students decided to work with “Generating Opportunities for Learning Disabled (GOLD)”, a centre where the event was hosted at.

GOLD is a centre that helps individuals with learning disabilities and special needs become competent in living and social skills with the aim of gaining employment. It was also the chosen beneficiary centre. Together with the centre teens, the students decorated Raya-themed hampers, baked cookies and made festive cards. These activities allowed the students and teens to interact and engage with each other, while learning from and understanding each other. The teen participants were also treated to fun rides in the Proton X70.

In all, GOLD founder and vice-chairperson Juairiah Johari and Proton Edar Jalan Chan Sow Lin’s branch manager Eric Cheng and his assistant Norzita Musa were grateful to the students for organising the meaningful activity as part of the competition.

“We learnt a lot from this competition as it can be tough juggling between studies and completing tasks. But seeing all these happy faces enjoying the fun rides and planned activities made it all worthwhile,” said team leader Jolyn Soh.

Truly an industry engagement that inspired all those involved. For more information on BERJAYA UC programmes and courses, visit https://www.berjaya.edu.my/