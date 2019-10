Quest International University Perak (QIU) values those with industry experience over someone who is purely “book smart”. This is particularly true for the university’s lecturers, 81% of whom have industry experience.

This is over three times higher than the national median of 23% and the national benchmark of 25%. Over time, QIU will increase this percentage even further, by bringing in even more top calibre educators with a wide-range of experience in different industries.

Building an armada of educators that are armed with substantial work experience, QIU intends to mould its students into the employees of tomorrow, as the wealth of experience among the university’s educators provides a window for the students into the fast-paced world of modern industry.

“Industries move quickly. A fundamental practice today could be completely outdated in three to four years which is how long a typical degree programme lasts. This is why it is so important to have lecturers who have experience and contacts in the industry. They give us invaluable insight into the working world,” said QIU COO Nicholas Goh.

“We are preparing our students to excel in their future jobs. They must learn certain elements of the job that can only be taught by people who have experience in the same line of work.”

QIU’s lecturers will also be closely connected to the latest innovations and technological advancements in their respective industries. This will allow the academics to inculcate real-time knowledge into their lessons, instead of only going by the book.

Recently QIU students emerged champions at the inaugural World Sustainable Chemistry Challenge 2019 (WSCC) that was organised by the Department of Chemistry, Universitas Islam Indonesia. Not to be left out, the academics did the university proud when they won the silver and bronze awards at the 8th International Innovation, Invention and Design Competition.