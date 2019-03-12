TERTIARY education is of great importance in this era of rapid development and stiff competition in the employment market.

To meet the demanding requirements of employers, graduates need to be equipped with relevant skills and knowledge to develop and excel.

For almost 30 years, First City University College (First City UC) has been producing highly-employable and award-winning graduates, many who have become successful entrepreneurs in various fields. It is for this reason that First City UC’s Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies continues to offer a wide range of programmes in Business, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Accounting and Finance, Mass Communication, and Hospitality and Tourism Management - all accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

Emphasis is directed towards developing professionalism and nurturing students’ personal career development. This is done through industry links and internship placements.

A perfect example lies in the three-semester Foundation in Business Administration programme, which serves as a pre-university route to a variety of degree programmes and is designed to familiarise students with the bustling world of business and beyond.

On completion of the Foundation programme, students get to choose to further their studies from across a wide range of degree programmes. The Faculty, often regarded as a “One-Stop Business Centre”, offers students many business majors to opt for. Those who aspire to pursue the field of Hospitality and Tourism Management can select specific elective modules under the Foundation programme, which provide direct link to the Hospitality and Tourism Management degree programme.

First City UC enjoys a rich history, having formed education partnerships with foreign reputable universities from the United Kingdom and Switzerland. These have led to the establishment of several programmes at the Faculty, which are validated and recognised by the University College’s foreign partner universities.

A fine example is seen in the partnership with the Hotel and Tourism Management Institute Switzerland (HTMi) for the Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management programme. Students under this programme can obtain external awards and gain direct entry into the final year of the degree programme at HTMi, which offers paid internship training, as well as employment opportunities abroad. Hence, many Hospitality and Tourism students of First City UC have gone on to complete the final year of their degree programme at HTMi and have received employment offers from countries like Japan, the Maldives and Switzerland.

The Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management programme offers a comprehensive curriculum for students who aspire to make a career in this field.

The two-year programme is segregated into six semesters. Upon completion, students will be able to demonstrate an advanced knowledge of kitchen management, tourism planning, and food and beverage management. They will also be exposed to an internship programme where they will receive opportunities for hands-on learning experiences at leading hotels, travel agencies, event companies, food service outlets and entertainment service providers. Graduates are known to hold managerial roles across industries.

Above all, students can expect an enriching learning experience through student project presentations which are part and parcel of the Tourism Geography module in the first year of their course.

Students get to present their projects annually, according to themes of the year such as gastronomy and cultural dance. Most recently, a Malaysian wedding was set-up to the 2018 theme “local scape”.

Embark on your first step in tertiary education by taking up First City UC’s Foundation and Diploma programmes. Ideally located in the modern township of Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, the institution is well equipped with state-of-the-art learning and teaching facilities which provides for a conducive learning experience.

It is easily accessible via MRT and LRT and there are free shuttle bus services to and from Kepong, Petaling Jaya and Subang.

First City UC opens every day in March for registration. Register by March 31 and receive a special 50% off tuition fees (T&C apply). The April intake for Foundation and Diploma programmes is now in progress. For more information, please contact 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my.