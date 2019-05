HELP University has without doubt, attained many feathers in its cap, yet it does not rest on its laurels. At its 31st convocation, 1,200 students graduated - 94 received first class honours and10 postgraduate students graduated with distinction.

First class

Among the first class honours grads is Rachel Loh. The 22-year-old lass who graduated from the Bachelor of Psychology programme, was the sole recipient of the Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Dr. Hajjah Saleha Award, presented to graduates who excel academically, outshine in extra-curricular activities and display excellent leadership qualities.

One of her efforts that can’t go unmentioned in an undertaking which benefitted Myanmar farmers. Loh and her team received USD1 million (having won the Hult Prize) which they used to fund their social enterprise project. In 2017, she also surpassed 40,000 participants in the Maybank Go Ahead Challenge to win an internship stint with Maybank New York.

President’s prize

Winners of the President’s Award, Ashmini K. Gnanasegaran and Yap Ze Wei are among stellar students to receive this prize oresented to those with the most outstanding achievements at “departmental” level. For 25-year-old Ashmini, she owes her success to her lecturers who motivated and inspired her to work hard and persevere.

Yap, an accomplished piano teacher juggled work and studies to graduate with first class honours in the Bachelor of Communication (Public Relations) programme. She was pleasantly surprised, but no less delighted to be among the award recipients.

Highly regarded

Students were not the only to receive the stamp of approval and recognition as HELP was presented the MDEC Recognition Certificate and honoured with the prestigious “Digital Tech University Status”.

“HELP has been transforming itself to become ‘The Analytics-Driven Entrepreneurial University’. Our goal is to create the A*Gen (Analytics Generation) and we have been making it mandatory for our staff and students to learn the use of analytics skills,” said the university’s vice-chancellor and president, Datuk Dr. Paul Chan.

Distinguished awards

The contributions of individuals towards education and national development was not forgotten as HELP University honours these distinguished individuals annually. Among this year’s recipients were Prof. Emeritus Tan Sri Dr. Abu Hassan Othman, who hails in the public services department having served in various capacities and contributed significantly to improve the quality of higher education in Malaysia. He was presented with the inaugural 2019 Distinguished Academic Leadership award.

Education principal

In its aim to provide good quality education the Annual Strategy Seminar was held in conjunction with the convocation. This year, the 22nd of such seminar was themed “Thinking in Teaching and Learning: Sharing Experiences” and 18 quality papers were presented by HELP faculty members and visiting professors who addressed the thinking mind, its entrepreneurial attitude and analytic skills. For more information, visit www.help.edu.my/