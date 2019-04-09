Connecting classrooms to reality

When learning to sky-dive, would you rather learn from one who has studied it or one who has sky-dived for decades?

Quest International University Perak (QIU) asks and questions further - Who would you have more faith in? One who knows the theory by the back of his hand or knows exactly what’s needed to take the leap and land on your feet? At QIU, 81% of lecturers have industry experience; more than three times above the national median of 23% and the national benchmark of 25%. In time, figures will increase with the engagement of top-calibre educators with a wide range of experiences across the industries.

QIU, in its aim to build an armada of educators, values experience. It believes the wealth of experience of its educators provide a treasure trove for its students and opens up windows of possibilities into the fast-paced world that spurs and drives students to discover, advance and excel.

Apart from the extensive experience and in-depth knowledge and qualifications QIU lecturers possess -involved in research, the latest innovations and technological advancements - they also maintain a wide and valuable network of contacts with industry professionals.

“Industries move quickly. A fundamental practice today could be completely outdated in three to four years, which is how long a typical degree programme lasts,” says QIU COO Nicholas Goh.

“This is why it is so important to have lecturers who have experience and contacts in the industry. They give us invaluable insights into the working world.

“We are preparing our students to excel in their future jobs. They must learn certain elements of the job that can only be taught by people who have experience in the same line of work,” says Goh.

With that, QIU is proud to inform that it has appointed outstanding industry advisers - professionals who have made a name for themselves across fields of industries - to deliver industry-relevant education. These include those whose names resonate with brands such as Leo Burnett Malaysia; Universal Music Malaysia, Singapore & Vietnam; Finisar; including award-winning scientists and high-profile entrepreneurs.

Moreover, QIU students and academics have also had their share of the spotlight. In February, QIU won 18 awards, including a special Japanese Intellectual Property Award at the 2019 Malaysia Technology Expo, an international showcase that highlights excellence in inventions and innovation.

Hot on the heels of this achievement, QIU’s School of Hospitality students and lecturers maintained the roll of victories to bag two bronze medals and two diploma awards at the 6th Penang International Halal Chef Challenge.

Additionally, QIU students have made the cut and are employed at some of the world’s leading companies like Sony, Genting, Intel, Deloitte, Samsung, etc. While industry-relevant methods have proved effective and efficient, the same principle of creating job-ready students is embraced in its programmes and facilities. A prime example is seen in QIU’s industry-based engineering programmes - the Bachelor of Electronics Engineering (Communication) with Honours and the Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours. Both programmes see students undergo industrial attachments at prominent technology-based firms annually, compared to the regular programmes that offer just one stint in a four-year programme.

Facilities at QIU area state-of-the-art and comply with the principle of churning out industry-ready graduates. Its Faculty of Medicine which follows a modern curriculum, benefits from the state-of-the-art laboratories and infrastructure.

“Practice makes perfect, but only when it is practised perfectly. Hence, we believe training must be conducted precisely to achieve a certain set of goals. It cannot be done simply, for its own sake. Therefore, to give our students high-quality education, we have established an environment that allows them to train in a scenario that recreates the challenges of the real world, of a real work environment,” Goh informs.

For more information on programmes at Quest International University Perak, visit https://www.qiup.edu.my/