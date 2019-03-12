Creating the workforce of the future

When it comes to employment, the modern graduate faces challenges unlike those encountered by generations before. Additionally, the McKinsey Global Institute reported that up to 800 million workers worldwide will lose their jobs by 2030, replaced by robotic automation. The study of 46 countries and 800 occupations found that up to one-fifth of the global workforce will be affected. On the flip side, he same report notes that hundreds of millions of new jobs will be born, in response to new economies and technological innovations.

With that, Quest International University Perak (QIU) affirms its focus on guiding and developing employees who will survive and thrive in this employment climate. Its goal - to nurture and raise graduates to become prime job market targets upon convocation. Its task - provide and equip students with high-quality education and extra-curricular skills required to make their mark in life.

In this context, QIU aims to be more than a degree mill - in line with the vision of its council chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Vijay Eswaran.

“Employers want to hire candidates who have the education and skills to make an immediate impact in an organisation,” asserts QIU COO Nicholas Goh.

As the job market will be filled with candidates with similar qualifications, Goh said the hands-on skills and adaptability will set QIU students apart from the rest as its programmes are designed to reflect industry demands, and its goal is to create graduates who are immediately job-ready.

A reflection of this is seen in QIU’s new fluid curriculum concept worked into two of its engineering programmes - the Bachelor of Electronics Engineering (Communication) with Honours and the Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours. Both these programmes will see students undergo yearly industrial attachments at prominent multinational companies. While the standard is a one-semester attachment, at QIU, students under these two programmes will be offered a yearly industry attachment from the very first year, gaining them a solid level of industry exposure.

This same “job-ready principle” is extended in QIU’s culinary arts programme. Students get to utilise a state-of-the-art kitchen, an in-house bakery, and fine dining restaurant to help polish their professional skills. Moreover, as the ability to deal with unexpected challenges and pressure is key in the culinary world, QIU’s industry-relevant programme exposes students to the real-world culinary experience which come as invaluable assets in the job market.

Those fascinated with communication can explore QIU’s in-house recording studio, equipped with some of the latest devices and appliances that provide familiarity and know-how for the real-world of recording and broadcasting. This state-of-the-art facility provides a workspace for students to perform photography, sound recording, video production and musical performance pursuits.

Meanwhile, the modern curriculum used in QIU’s Faculty of Medicine is augmented by cutting-edge technology laboratories and infrastructure. Here students get to hone their skills needed in the high-pressure world of modern medicine.

“We want our students to gain hands-on experience. And the best way to achieve this is to create an environment where they can adapt to the challenges of the real working world,” states Goh.

QIU’s Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools. Its Faculty of Medicine has also been validated as a medicine school of high quality. Adding to that, QIU is also an approved centre for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) training. Hence, medical graduates can enter residency or fellowship programmes in Canada and the US which are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

Further to that, QIU’s MBBS programme is accredited by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA). It is also recognised by the Malaysian Health Ministry and accredited by several medical councils across South Asia.

While to produce outstanding students, outstanding lecturers are a must - so has QIU attracted some of the best in intellectual minds as its educators. Students will benefit from these passionate, industry-savvy, creative and highly-acclaimed lecturers and gain first-hand knowledge on impactful, ground-breaking research as they are supervised by a brilliant panel of staff.

Extracurricular activities are also part and parcel of the education experience, enriching the student’s character and providing valuable experiences for development where they can express and challenge themselves, as well as build their social conscience.