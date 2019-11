DAIKIN Malaysia (DAMA) has awarded scholarships amounting to RM1 million to four students under the Daikin Malaysia Scholarship Programme.

The four students are Michelle Nashrin Bawai, Bryan Leong Wai Yik, Qhairunnisaa Ahmad Ismail and Nurcassandra Nissa Shanizal.

Michelle will be pursuing a degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Leong will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering at Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, Qhairunnisaa will further her studies at Universiti Malaya in Accounting while Nurcassandra will study Computer Science at Universiti Putra Malaysia

Under the programme established in 2012, Daikin has successfully sponsored 28 scholars. Furthermore, 15 scholars that have graduated are currently working in Daikin Malaysia in departments ranging from R&D, manufacturing to sales and marketing.

“We always believe education plays a crucial role in building a bright future for our children. Apart from receiving financial support, the scholars will also have the opportunity to participate in our internship programme during their long semester break as we believe development and growth always come from exploration.

“Through the internship, our scholars can gain experience through on-the-job training and understand the company’s business operations and culture through job rotations. We believe this valuable experience will be great for them to get a closer look at the working world and plan for their future careers,” said Daikin Group Head of Regional Human Resource, ASEAN Emerging District Angeline Lee.

Under this corporate social responsibility initiative, Daikin intends to offer students with a valuable opportunity to achieve their academic dreams by not only lessening their worries from the financial aspect of their education but also, preparing them to take on the working world with quality working experience from their internship programme.