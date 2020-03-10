Developing employable graduates

EVERY year over 290,000 students graduate from Malaysian universities and colleges, yet almost 20% of these graduates are unable to find employment. Unemployed graduates make up more than half of the total number of unemployed in the country.

This excludes other factors of employability, such as employers who state that there is a skill gap between fresh hires and job requirements, which puts youths at a disadvantage.

So, what makes graduates truly employable? The answer is not new, because the best solutions are the simplest.

Though in practice, many universities find it hard to adhere to the core objectives of providing education, namely nurturing well-rounded students who can handle a complex, dynamic reality with not just domain related knowledge and skills, but creative problem solving as well.

At Manipal International University (MIU), special focus is given to developing well-rounded individuals who are trained in decision-making and problem-solving. This is also reflected in the university’s employability record, which is well over 90% compared to the national annual average of 80% employability.

MIU is also developing a Career Development Centre that will ensure 100% employability for its future graduates.

To develop students holistically, MIU provides a high level of industry exposure and participation in various activities and projects.

The university provides 100% industry internships for all its programmes. These internships expose students to real life practice in companies operating within the Industry 4.0 environment.

All graduates also complete a Final Year capstone project that further prepares them for Industry 4.0 in their respective fields.

Here’s what some of its alumni have to say:

Jennifer Priya Anantham (below), who currently works at Top Glove Sdn. Bhd. said: “Chemical Engineering at Manipal has enabled me to develop a greater depth of skills and knowledge in completing a wide range of projects. This accredited course has not only qualified me as an engineer, but also opened many other great opportunities for me to build a successful future.

“I had job offers coming even before I wrote my final examination paper.”

Meanwhile, Bachelor of Computer Science (Hons.) graduate Kreshna Sivapragasm said: “I learned a lot from the lecturers at Manipal. Their guidance helped pave the way for me to develop the RESET App in partnership with the LOA Centre (M) Sdn. Bhd., which is currently being used by thousands of users around the world.”

As part of MIU’s efforts to develop holistic students, emphasis is also placed on physical and mental health. With the Manipal Outdoors United, a fitness club at the university that is run by faculty members and students, members can take part in various outdoor activities like hiking and cycling.

MIU also imparts critical soft skills for students through short-term programmes. In January 2020, the university onboarded its first cohort of 20 students for the MIU Explorer Programme, a two-month programme for students who have recently completed their SPM, STPM, or equivalent.

The Explorer Programme is an activity-based programme that includes modules on visual math, financial literacy, design thinking, web technology, business skills, communication, and mass media literacy. The programme also includes hands-on learning through an industry-related project and fun learning activities like trekking and other games.

Students who have enrolled in this programme also get free stay at in-campus state-of-the-art hostels.

The university has also launched the MIU Young Leaders Programme, which usually runs for one to two days typically for Form 4 and Form 5 students.

This activity-based learning programme builds skills of leadership, team building, communication, and emotional intelligence in young students. This programme can be run both at school premises and at MIU’s campus.

Recently the Young Leaders Programme was conducted for nearly 500 students from different schools at MIU’s campus. The programme is not limited to students, but is also open to staff who wish to develop better soft skills and personality skills.

SPM and STPM leavers stand to benefit from scholarships of up to 50% based on merit across all programmes. Intakes will commence in March and April.

For more information on programmes, scholarships, and financial aid, call 1800 222 648, email enquiry@miu.edu.my, or visit www.miu.edu.my.