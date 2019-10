Wawasan Open University (WOU) makes professional dreams come true as two graduates happily discovered following their convocation last November.

Byron Wong Kok Soon, 25, managed to join a digital marketing and technology consultation company in Subang Jaya, Selangor as a full stack developer early this year, where he deals with both the front end and back end of systems and applications.

He credits WOU’s computing degree for helping him to land the job as he acquired skills in programming, software development, database management, computer algorithms and operating systems at the university. “The courses helped to build my confidence for my job interview,” he clarified.

Wong enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree programme through open distance learning (ODL) in July 2014 after his STPM. He was doing administrative work and wanted a more promising technology-driven career. “WOU is good because it is affordable, you pay as you go, and you learn at your own pace. Whenever you feel more free in a semester, you can take more courses and complete your degree faster.”

With WOU, he was able to get the needed certification and learnt the “fundamentals of software development with programming” in a practical manner unlike online coding bootcamps. “I learnt software project management, teamwork, communications and so forth in a well-rounded approach to start my career as a technology developer.” He is currently exploring a start-up venture with several partners.

Meanwhile Nickson Tan Hoo Chuan, 29, from Jelutong, Penang, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in computing and soon joined Pentamaster Corp Bhd as a software engineer. He was a programmer previously and engaged in developing client-server based applications for family entertainment distributed to entertainment operation outlets in Penang via a remote located cloud storage.

“In my former job, I gained experience in software development for applications, and this, together with my degree, enabled me to become a software engineer,” he elaborated. His current job entails him to design and analyse a real-time based application for tackling the conveyor automation systems in manufacturing, and therefore the WOU courses on data structures, computer algorithms and database management systems were extremely useful.

Tan had enrolled in WOU using his Diploma in ICT for the purpose of self-enrichment and career advancement.

WOU, through the School of Science and Technology (SST), offers part-time ODL undergraduate degrees in the fields of electronics, software engineering, computer systems & networks, construction management, telecommunications, multimedia systems, mechatronics and networking.

The school also offers two full-time degree programmes at the main campus in Penang for STPM school leavers and diploma holders. They are Bachelor of Software Engineering (BSEG) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Computer Systems and Networks (BTSN).

