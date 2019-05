DIGITAL marketing is essential in the growth and development of any business today. With that, BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET), through its Centre for Technology and Innovation (CTI), officially launched its first certified training programme in Digital Marketing.

BTVET’s Digital Marketing Certification Programme is said to be power-packed with intensive modules that incorporate real-world “DigiM-Technopreneur” experiences and successful business case studies. It is designed to equip SPM school leavers with practical skills in becoming professional digital marketers.

The Certificate in Digital Marketing programme was made possible through the collaborative efforts between BTVET and Digital Marketing Consultant (DMC). The programme which runs for 12 months includes a four-month internship placement. “Upon completion of this programme, students will receive dual certification from both organisations. These enhance job employability in this current digital era and propels a student in becoming digital entrepreneurs,” said BERJAYA TVET College president, Kanendran T. Arulrajah.

Additionally, the CTI offers other TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programmes, which include the Certificate in Information Technology and Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia in Web Development. These are recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources. The programmes focus on experiential learning and use the “Vocational-Industry Connectivity” approach, which teach pragmatic skill-based enhancement modules at both Certificate and Diploma levels.

There is also the Advanced Diploma in IT and Support Systems, City and Guilds (UK), which encompasses 16 months of study and eight months of internship. This course is globally recognised and provides students with the opportunity to pursue Degree programmes abroad.

Aditionally, there is the Skills Proficiency Certificate in Office Applications for IT, City and Guilds (UK), for those seeking vocational training, ideal for working adults seeking international certification. The course is open to special needs’ students, who will then be offered IT courses according to their interests, gradually.

BTVET also collaborates with Orade, a “smart partners”, and incorporates Orade modules in its curriculum. This helps develop students in becoming “skill-based techno-practitioners”, in demand in the IT industry.

At last year’s Malaysia Abilympics Competition, BTVET was represented by three students who competed in three different IT categories. Adam Abd Rahman, aged 19, took home the first prize in Data Processing while Mak Sai Wah came in second in Word Processing. The competition was organised by The Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation (MCR).

Log onto tvet.berjaya.edu.my for a free introduction class and feel of the hands-on IT learning environment at BERJAYA TVET College. Otherwise, email bc.info@berjaya.edu.my for more information.