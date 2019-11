Early childhood education plays an important role in the growth and development of a child. As such, Wawasan Open University (WOU) is offering a Diploma in Early Childhood Education programme via open distance learning (ODL) with the aim to provide professional upgrading opportunities for existing and would-be teachers working in preschools and childcare centres.

According to the Dean of WOU’s School of Education, Languages and Communications (SELC), Prof Dr Balakrishnan Muniandy, “WOU’s Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) programme prepares early childhood teachers to educate, nurture and mould young children physically, mentally and emotionally. They will be more knowledgeable, skilful and pedagogically sound preschool teachers.”

He continued, “The DECE programme will enable them to achieve the fulfilment of the Ministry of Education’s requirement for preschool teachers.”

WOU has invested in this unique programme to enhance the learning experience of the children. Early education is an important phase in a child’s life when they learn to interact with others including peers, teachers and parents, and also begin to develop interests that will stay with them throughout their lives.

Teachers need to be given the necessary tools to teach children critical social and emotional skills for only when this is done successfully, it lays the groundwork for it to continue throughout the child’s education.

Jennifer Anano Arce from Johor Baru believes that the DECE programme offered by WOU will help her to gain more knowledge and leadership skills as a teacher to provide excellent care and education for the children.

“This programme has helped me a lot in the areas of study with an in-depth understanding of child development and learning such as laws relating to children, health issues concerning children, handling special needs and even alternative ways of teaching and dealing with children. With DECE, I will be in a better position to maintain a healthy and safe environment in my class,” said Jennifer.

The flexibility of WOU’s programme has allowed her to successfully juggle her full-time employment with her studies and her domestic responsibilities.

“WOU provides an excellent opportunity as I can pursue my study without leaving my job. The flexibility and accessibility of ODL suits me well as I can continue focusing on my work and deal with personal responsibilities around my regular schedule. More importantly, this programme is MQA (Malaysian Qualifications Agency) accredited so I am assured that it is up to global standards. I am able to have the best of both worlds – my work and my education,” added Jennifer.

DECE students will undergo Teaching Practicum at a nursery and a preschool where they can apply their knowledge and skills learned at WOU, hence reinforcing educational praxis and the nexus between theory and practice.

With this diploma, graduates can find employment in any childcare setting and preschools as teachers and administrators. Graduates who are teachers in preschool centres but without the formal credentials will now be suitably qualified to teach. They can also open their own preschool centres.

Graduates of the DECE programme can continue to pursue their studies at WOU as the school also offers part-time ODL bachelor’s degrees in Primary Education and English Studies.

ELC also offers Post-Graduate Diploma in Education and Master of Education for working professionals who aspire to upgrade their expertise in teaching, research and education management.

Enrolment for the part-time study ODL January 2020 intake is currently in progress. Students who enrol for the DECE programme will only pay a RM11,000 fee for their 3-year diploma programme at WOU.

To enrol in the DECE programme, you should possess a minimum of three (3) credits in SPM or equivalent qualifications. If you do not meet the regular entry requirements, you can gain admission into this programme via the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) provided you are at least 20 years of age and possess relevant work experience.

To find out more about WOU’s part-time programmes, log on to wou.edu.my or call its toll-free Careline at 1-300-888-968 or WhatsApp 019-4749323, or visit WOU Main Campus, Regional Centres and Support Centres nationwide.