Excellence at ‘First’

First City University College (First City UC) has made its mark as a provider of higher education. For almost three years, it has been offering holistic education across various disciplines through its foundation, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes. Its vision - to churn out well-rounded graduates who are globally competitive. Its aim - provide education delivered by highly-qualified lecturers with strong industry experience in delivering knowledge and know-how through various ways and means.

Students at First City UC are exposed to hands-on learning. They are encouraged to participate in competitions at state, national and international levels. These provide opportunities to develop their skills, sharpen their thinking, challenge their understanding, and drive them to succeed. Such experiences are also valuable in development towards their future and career.

Students under the Faculty of Design and Built Environment have brought much fame to the school, winning many awards in design, locally and abroad.

BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design programme alumna, Ong Sze Xian had a taste of victory at the Malaysian International Furniture Fair with her shelf-unit design called “Float”. Her multi-purpose sofa called “Hygge” won her the champion’s award at the 2018 Asean Furniture Design Contest in Bangkok.

First City UC is proud to make known its prolific track record of producing skillful and market-ready graduates who are highly-employable and aspiring entrepreneurs. Like Ong, First Class Honours in BA (Hons) Interior Architecture and Design graduate Ee Meng Chyi secured the Silver Award at the prestigious Design Excellence Awards 2017 in Singapore, where she presented her final year design project titled “Elephant Sanctuary”. She also bagged the First Runner-Up award, two Honorary Mentions, and the Best Green Innovation Award at national-level competitions. Today, Ee is an entrepreneur who runs her own Interior Design company.

More recently, students from the Bachelor of Architecture and Interior Design and Diploma in Interior Design programmes conquered and took most of the winning titles under the design category at the annual MIID Students’ Saturday competition organised by the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers. In all, they attained six first-place, one second-place and two third-place awards. This was a great feat as competition came from students majoring in interior design from 19 other universities and colleges.

Another great accomplishment that can’t go unmentioned is one by First City UC’s Year 2 student of the BA (Hons) Graphic Design Programme - Zoe Tham Zhi-Min. Zoe made the Institution proud by winning the Japan Foundation Award at the 2018 Asian Students Packaging Design Competition (ASPaC), held in Tokyo. At just 18-years old, Zoe was the youngest of the 32 contestants from 10 Asian countries, which included Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, China, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, Philippines and Malaysia.

In line with ASPaC’s theme this year - “Innovation”, Zoe created a triangular orange juice packaging design called “Orange Juice Sacs” which had attractive features. It strayed from boring old juice packaging. Her design had “wings” that acted as a lock system, so it can be attach to another and create a circle. The design certainly added a fun twist to normal juice packaging in the market. Her design in the end didn’t just win her a prize, it caught the eyes and interest of one of the main sponsors of the event, Japan Foundation, and landed her with JPY30,000, a medal and a certificate.

“I am thrilled that my design was recognized and awarded at an international competition, and being the youngest contestant certainly has its perks, as it provides me with the opportunity to enter this competition again next year, with the hope of making First City University College and the country proud of me,” Zoe said.

Programmes at First City University College are recognised and validated by international partner universities. The school’s January 2019 programme intake is now in progress. Register before January 20th and receive 50% off tuition fees across all programmes. For more information, visit www.firstcity.edu.my