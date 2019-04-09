Fashion your future at First City UC

IT’S almost 30 years that First City University College (First City UC) has been producing graduates across fields of study. Students in pursuit of higher education have the choice to study Business, Hospitality and Tourism Management, or Communication Studies, Architecture and Design, as well as Engineering and Computing. The university college offers Foundation, Diploma, Degree and Postgraduate programmes that deliver industry-relevant knowledge, ideally carried out at one location, in the easily-accessible town of Bandar Utama.

This April, drop by to learn more about the programmes offered. Those looking for a holistic learning experience in the creative field should check-out the Faculty of Design & Built Environment. Students will be guided by a group of dedicated lecturers with solid educational background and industry experience, who specialise and teach Art & Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Furniture and Product Design, Fashion Marketing, and Design Management.

Many a First City UC alumni have been known to have fashioned their way to the top with the BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing programme. It is specially designed for fashion enthusiasts who aspire to take their passion to greater heights, and market and brand their own or other’s fashion products. Students under this programme gain length, breadth and depth exposure and education in fashion marketing and branding practice, and learn to develop promotional materials and displays.

The six-semester programme provides a challenging mix of theoretical and business-related practical training. Students learn the role of consumers and their behaviour for a strong sense of commercial awareness and receive experience in fashion marketing and branding by engaging with the broader fashion environment, locally and globally. Under the Fashion Communication module, students get to organise and participate in a Mega Fashion Show, which furnishes them with skills and experiences that will come in handy in their future careers in fashion. Graduates can look forward to building exciting careers in fashion, fashion brand management, retail, marketing, visual merchandising, in-store design, creative direction, fashion promotion, fashion analysis, trend prediction, event management, even public relations.

Already designers with aspirations to rise the ranks in their careers or expand their design knowledge will find the Master of Design Management beneficial. It is the first and only programme in Malaysia that combines academic study with creative and professional practice in a project-led curriculum that draws on a range of interdisciplinary perspectives from business and the arts. The programme is designed to support employability and employer engagement. It develops a broader scope of the discipline and knowledge through branding, design thinking, entreprenuership and design innovation.

Students can choose full-time or part-time modes of study, as both provide practical, theoretical and enterprise-oriented design practice with exposure to the current design landscape through issues management. Upon completion of the programme, students will be armed with professional understanding of modern multi-disciplinary design and design management. Graduates are in demand in the fields of business, research and development, advertising, design consultancy, industrial design, building and manufacturing, publishing, and specialised design service. First City UC campus is open daily in April. Scholarships and incentives are available. Registration for the April intake for Foundation and Diploma programmes are already in progress, along with its May intake for Diploma, Degree and Postgraduate programmes.

For more, call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my