You could say that everything works faster these days, including the time frame to attain a degree. With DISTED College’s Computing and Engineering course, you can now fast-track your way to acquiring a degree, hence, accellerate towards a successful career.

DISTED Japan Transfer Programme (JTP) is the first of such transfer programmes between an institution of higher learning in Malaysia and participating Japanese institutions of higher learning. The transfer programme is open to all Malaysian and international students who wish to pursue their studies in the field of computing/ engineering and earn a Japanese undergraduate or postgraduate qualification.

With the DISTED JTP, students get to complete their Diploma in Computer Science/Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in Penang. They will then articulate into participating Japanese institutions of higher learning and earn their undergraduate or eventually postgraduate qualification in Japan.

DISTED College has also established the “Mini-Circuit – DISTED Japan Transfer Programme” scholarship, which provides opportunity for prospective and qualified students to pursue this excellent programme.

As a well-known higher education provider in the Northern Region, DISTED College is proud to offer high quality tertiary education crafted to groom students and provide them with the necessary foundation to become effective and productive members of society.

For additional information or to register, please call 604-2296579 or visit DISTED College along Jalan Macalister in Penang between 9am to 5pm on these dates - March 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 or 30-31.