For the aspiring doctor

WHEN 19-year-old Muqri Hilman Ainul Hasnizam (pix) discovered his calling to become a doctor, specifically a paediatrician, RCSI & UCD Malaysia Campus (RUMC) was the obvious choice. Although his relatives and close friends were among the alma mater - he felt that as an Irish University, RUMC would be a good choice as a gateway to a global, balanced, high-quality and prestigious medical education. “After just six months, I could already imagine myself being a proud RUMC graduate and I encourage others to take a leap of faith to pursue medicine here, where they nurture you all the way to become an exceptional doctor,” says Muqri.

As a Foundation in Science student at RUMC, Muqri enjoys a balanced student life beyond the classroom. He is active in sports, socialises with a diverse group of friends and peers, participates in university events, and often goes out exploring Penang with his fellow peers.

He says he has a clear path to follow towards a career in medicine at RUMC, and he is very much looking forward to continuing his journey after the Foundation in Science, moving on to his first year of medicine in Dublin this September.

RCSI & UCD Malaysia Campus (RUMC) is Malaysia’s first accredited private medical school, owned and established by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and University College Dublin (UCD) - two world-renowned medical universities in Ireland. The University is recognised by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and Irish Medical Council (IMC) graduating high-performing doctors. Students are recognised for practice in the USA, Canada and more.

The FIS programme

The Foundation in Science (FIS) programme by RUMC is a unique pre-undergraduate pathway which presents students with an early introduction to the medical and clinical fields in a hospital setting before deciding to take on a five-year medical degree programme. With only one intake per year, full-time students can begin their pre-undergraduate path to medicine in May 2019. Tuition fees work out to RM30,000 and RM35,000 for Malaysian and International students, respectively.

SPM/O-Level students who score 3As and 2Bs in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, or Additional Mathematics and one other subject, can enrol in the FIS programme. Unified Examinations Certificate (UEC) students who score B4 in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or Mathematics or Advanced Mathematics are also eligible. Students with higher academic achievements are urged to put in early applications to be eligible for scholarships of up to 50%. Upon concluding the FIS programme, students who score a cGPA of between 3.5 to 4.0 may progress directly to the five-year Medical Degree Programme at RCSI or UCD and RUMC, while those with scores between 3.0 to 3.49 may proceed to a first-year Pre-Medical Year at RUMC.

For enquiries, please email enquiry@rcsiucd.edu.my or call +604-217 1999.