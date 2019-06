In the words of the famous 20th century French sculptor and painter Henri Matisse who once said “Creativity takes courage”, so must students who aspire to make a name for themselves in design and fashion at First City University College (First City UC).

Those looking at making a career as interior architecture designers, graphic designers, furniture designers or fashion brand managers can rest assured that First City UC is here to guide them all the way. However, taking the first step towards realising that dream is a must, which is signing up for the Faculty of Design & Built Environment (FDBE) Foundatoin in Art & Design programme.

Personal testimonies

Second Year BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design student Rachel Tang and Final Year BA (Hons) Interior Architecture and Design student Preston Tew vouch for the programme. They say the holistic course structure has provided them with a clear perspective about the art and design industry.

“The foundation programme has given me the opportunity to attain various art-related knowledge in printing, drawing media, book-binding and model-making,” says Rachel. On completion of the programme, although she chose to enrol in the BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design programme, she doesn’t deny that she still relies a lot on the information gleaned from her foundation classes. She says that being well-versed in both the art and design fields will give her more opportunity for employment upon graduation.

Preston on the other hand, also attributes his current academic success to the foundation programme’s effectiveness in grounding him with the fundamentals of art and design. He’s confident of his research and presentation skills. In March this year, Preston and his coursemates emerged winners of the prestigious Salon Centre Interior Architecture Competition. They were nicely rewarded with USD10,000 in prize-money for their entry which was a design concept for a 20-storey building. He still reminisces his foundation days and says he’s grateful to his year 3 programme advisor for his guidance. “The subjects have also prepared me to confidently take on today’s challenges,” he says. Fast forward, Preston looks towards his graduation and making his dream of working abroad come true.

Course structure and degree pathways

The Foundation in Art & Design is a one-year programme that runs for three semesters. Students can expect exposure across a wide range of art and design educational activities and practical studio work. They will also get to develop their visual awareness, analytical and critical approach to visual research, plus gain knowledge on contemporary theory and practice in art and design.

In the third semester, students will need to participate in a final project that will determine which Bachelor Degree would best suit their talent and skills - Graphic Design; Interior Architecture & Design; Furniture & Product Design; or Fashion Marketing. Those who have completed the Foundation in Art & Design programme are then encouraged to continue their studies at First City UC reading one of the above mentioned Bachelor Degree programmes. They may also register for a Degree Programme of their choice and enjoy 15% off their First Year tuition fees via the Alumni Incentive.

Opportunities, benefits and incentives

First City UC Bachelor Degree programmes are accredited by the MQA. It also has a proven track record of producing highly employable graduates, many of whom have sevured jobs even before graduation. This distinction is credited to First City UC’s excellent and industry-relevant curricula developed along its close to 30 years as an education provider and its dedicated team of lecturers with years of teaching and industrial experience.

The institution’s many close collaborations with industry partners brings benefit to its students. An example is the Diploma Showcase and Graduation Showcase where students have a chance to show their talent and find favour with potential employers.

Students reading the BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design will also reap the benefits of FDBE’s close collaborations with the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Furniture Association (KSFA) where they can receive free booth spaces during the Malaysia Furnish Expo (MFE) and the Export Furniture Expo (EFE). Students will also gain from receiving solid advice from KSFA members during their big projects or showcase events.

Moreover, First City UC also sponsors student memberships with the Malaysia Institute of Interior Design (MIID). Additionally, the MIID also acknowledges works of excellence by awarding the MIID REKA Awards to deserving students.

Financial aid is available for deserving and talented students through the First City University College Merit Scholarship, the Office Bearer Scholarship, the Sports Scholarship and the Bursary Award.

First City UC also provides a great education environment and place for study. Students have access to a n array of state-of-the-art campus facilities, as well as on-campus accommodation that come with en-suite bathrooms. The location of the institution also brings much convenience, in the modern and well-equipped township of Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya.

July intake offer

Those interested in taking up First City UC’s foundation programmes can apply now as the July intake is in progress. Apart from the Foundation in Art & Design, there are foundation programmes in Business Administration as well as Engineering, Science and Technology. Those who register before June 30 enjoy 50% off tuition fees - terms and conditions apply.

SPM or O-Level graduates keen on signing up for the Foundation in Art & Design programme but lack an art subject in their certificate will be required to submit a portfolio (hard copy of digital) to the FDBE which must include three pieces of artwork or design work created within the last three years.

