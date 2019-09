FOR those seeking a career as a researcher or professional psychologist, now is the time to take on Monash University Malaysia’s Bachelor of Psychological Science (BPsychSci), which differentiates itself from regular psychology programmes due to the added global perspective.

Offered by the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University’s BPsychSci degree will have added components from science, arts and social sciences that makes it much more comprehensive.

The subjects covered will include areas of personality, social and cognitive psychology, mental health in the community, psychological testing and ethics, health psychology, biology, as well as subjects tackling global issues, such as migration, child and women trafficking, and war and terrorism.

Deriving its content from Monash Australia’s psychology degree, it has also been contextualised to Malaysia and the region. You will benefit from a strong academic team of PhD holders who are research-active in various fields; from autism, sleep, and gambling to family characteristics, domestic violence and cognitive research.

As a result, students will have the opportunity to assist as research assistants to gain experience, in addition to being able to fast-track their own academic pursuits in research.

Additionally, there is the benefit of face-to-face conversations with academics, and to work with them on research studies.

Offered as a full-time course over three years, those armed with the BPsychSci degree will have the option to apply for entry to other fourth year programmes in psychology, such as the Psychology honours course.

Upon completion, students can then proceed to a master’s degree, working toward being a registered psychologist or even go on to attain a coveted PhD.

“We want to be a leading provider of education in psychology and professional counselling, with a high quality learning environment that will make a positive contribution to the growth of the country, the region and globally,” said Associate Professor Shamsul Haque, from the Department of Psychology. – by Mark Mathen Victor

For more information, visit monash.edu.my/psychology