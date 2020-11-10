Grooming the next generation

RESEARCHERS have long known that life expectancy increases with income. What surprises them is that the fact has never come to a plateau, i.e., there is no income above which a higher income does not associate with longevity, and there is also none below which a lower income does not associate with survivability.

Management and Science University (MSU) has teamed up with UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors (UOBKHWA) to bring financial literacy and wealth management knowledge to MSUrians.

The new collaboration signed at the end of September at the MSU Entrepreneurship Week 2020 has among its proposed transactions a public lecture on ageing, a Global Money Week in partnership with OECD and UNSDG, business chat sessions on investment and actuarial careers, a Malaysia Youth Financial Literacy Survey, and a Wealth Management Symposium.

Describing the university-industry collaboration as essential to building the next generation of talents, Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid urged MSUrians to be ahead by building their employability as well as entrepreneurability. Going beyond is fundamental to success, he said, and creativity as well as innovation will turn circumstances and churn opportunities. It is the insight of opportunity in every circumstance that makes the entrepreneurial mindset.

“Entrepreneurship is a pillar of the University; a culture, not an academic component. Find your purpose in entrepreneurship, and use learnability as a platform for the re-learning essential to lifelong learning,” remarked the MSU President.

Filled with self-development as well as competitions alongside symposiums and forums, MSU Entrepreneurship Week 2020 saw a mix of events being held on campus as well as online; among them the Young Leaderpreneurs Challenge (online), the International Business Challenge (Chancellor Hall), and the Entrepreneurship Mega Carnival and e-Business (U-Concourse, U-Plaza, and digital platform). A virtual presentation of the Economics and Statistics Symposium was delivered by MSU’s Industrial Linkages.

Represented at the closing ceremony of the MSU Entrepreneurship Week 2020 were the University’s Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement and Development (LEAD) Institute, Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP), Department of Accounting and Finance, and Research Management Centre (RMC).

As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU’s mission for excellence in human capital development is benchmarked by industry employability, entrepreneurship, and community sustainability; supported by research, lifelong learning, and flexible education.

MSU houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to Transform Lives and Enrich Futures.

