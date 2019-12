THE recent A-level results confirm the quality of delivery of the Pearson Edexcel and Cambridge A-level programmes at HELP.

Apart from achieving a 100% pass rate for both the Edexcel and Cambridge exams, HELP’s results this year were again distinguished by students attaining 4A* and straight A results (36%).

The A-level programme offered by HELP is widely accepted as among the best preparation for university study in the region and internationally. This has been achieved by a consistent adherence to the same high standard of teaching and mentorship that has cemented HELP’s reputation as the leader in higher education.

HELP’s A-Levels is especially strong in Maths and the Physical and Life Sciences. It has a consistent record of successfully preparing students to enter top universities like Cambridge, Imperial College London, King’s College London, the Australian National University, University of Queensland and Princeton for courses like Actuarial Science, Engineering, Economics, Medicine, Natural Sciences and Biological Sciences.

The director of HELP’s A-Levels Department, Jahn Cheah, is a maths wizard whose credentials include service as Chief Examiner for SPM Additional Maths in the Education Ministry.

His team of maths lecturers has mentored countless A-level students to attain A and A* results in Maths and Further Maths. These outstanding scores in maths combined with high grades in Physics, Chemistry and Biology have enabled the students’ to enter universities like Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial, King’s and the LSE where they have subsequently attained First Class Honours results.

Cheah himself is renowned as an innovative maths teacher, having devised methods and solutions which he shares with his students. His proudest achievement was when he mentored a student who had failed in SPM maths to score an A* (94%) in A-level maths.

Jord Cheah is one A-level student who speaks eloquently of the maths experience at HELP. Where other students had to seek tuition to cope with A-level maths, Jord unreservedly ascribes his A scores in Maths and Further Maths to the quality of the teaching and mentoring at HELP.

Jord’s 4A results (in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry) enabled him to enter Warwick University’s unique MORSE programme (Maths, Operational Research, Statistics, Economics), which he is expected to complete with a BSc degree with First Class Honours in 2020.

MORSE is a ‘four dimensional degree’ which integrates the study of pure mathematics and statistics with their applications to economics, finance and management – core skills required in modern business analytics.

HELP’s A-level lecturers, popularly known as the A Team, have many similar inspiring stories to tell. Among them is Seow Yoke Hock, a senior physics lecturer who heads the department’s unique Getting the Edge (GTE) programme that teaches skills of critical thinking, presentation, and techniques to face tough interviews for top university admission. Seow himself has been responsible for successfully coaching numerous students to enter Cambridge. One such student is Neoh Yi Xing who is studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge University on a JPA scholarship. She credits the staff and lecturers of HELP for her success.

“Their dedication is truly remarkable. They helped me to score 4As and gain admission to Cambridge. I am extremely grateful that I made the right choice to study at HELP. I hope that it will continue to be a leading educational institution.”

For international students, the value of HELP’s A-level programme was demonstrated clearly when three Korean students succeeded in gaining admission to KAIST University in South Korea, widely regarded as the equivalent of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

‘It’s a double whammy for us when a top-notch and world-ranked Korean university recognises our A-level qualification for admission; it also demonstrates our strength by providing a pathway for Koreans to enter KAIST when otherwise they would not have succeeded if they had studied in Korea,” said Cheah, referring to the extremely tough competition for university places in Korea.

The next intake for the HELP A-Levels starts on Jan 13, 2020. For enquiries, contact 03-2716 2000 / marketing@help.edu.my