MIU gets a new vice-chancellor

MANIPAL INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (MIU), a leading Malaysian university which is part of the worldwide Manipal Education Group, announced the appointment of Professor Dr Patrick Kee (left) as Vice-Chancellor, effective from August 2020.
Prior to MIU, he was the Vice Chancellor at SEGi University for more than eight years. He has more than 30 years of experience working in both academic and senior management positions with the manufacturing industry and institutions of higher learning in Australia and Malaysia.
Kee has received numerous awards and grants for his research and has published his findings in reputable technical publications, journals, and reports locally and internationally.
He has also presented numerous technical papers and keynotes papers at local and international conferences.
Kee is also the external reviewer and examiner for international journals for advanced manufacturing technology and higher degree research theses for universities in Australia and the UK.
He was awarded the “Promising Entrepreneur” title by the Asia Pacific Young Entrepreneurs Organisation in 1998 for his contribution in pioneering and setting up a successful school with almost a thousand students within a private college in Malaysia.
Kee is currently the Council Member of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency for the period of 2019 to 2021 as well as the Council Member of the Malaysia Association of Private Colleges and Universities for 2019 to 2020.
He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial with 1st Class Honours) in 1984 and earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering in 1992 from the University of Melbourne, Australia.
“I believe Manipal has immense potential, a talented academic team, and an illustrious legacy of over 60 years in education excellence. Manipal is in a right position to help grow the higher education industry in Malaysia. MIU offers high quality programmes in the key areas of biotechnology, computer science, engineering, business, management, and mass communication. It is our endeavour to provide the right skill sets for today’s youth so that they can build successful careers for themselves and contribute to the continued development of our economy,” said Kee.
MIU, a young and growing Malaysian university, is a globally recognised educational institute. Since its inception in 2012, more than 1,700 students from 35 countries have enrolled in MIU’s programmes. The university has 49 state-of-the-art labs for engineering and science, the highest in Malaysia.
The university is spread over 142 acres of a lush green lake campus. MIU has also launched the first-of-its-kind SMART classroom that enables real-time learning for students in remote locations for its premier MBA programme. MIU is not just a university but a platform that enables students to “Experience Education”.
All MIU programmes at the foundation, diploma, and degree level are fully accredited by the MQA, including the analytics driven MBA. Beyond the MQA, the programmes are also globally recognised by relevant industry standards such as the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC) and the Washington Accord for its Engineering programmes.
The Biotechnology programme is registered as the Industry Centre of Excellence (ICOE) under the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE). The Accounting programme is affiliated with the Charted Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and also the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
MIU is also a member of the global Association of MBAs (AMBA) for the MBA programme. Graduates of MIU’s programmes have an advantage in their respective fields due to such high-quality industry affiliations.
Further, international exposure is a key focus at Manipal. MIU’s undergraduate and postgraduate students have multiple opportunities to pursue parts of their studies with partner international universities in India, Australia, UK, the UAE, and more.
Two cohorts of the Business and Accounting students completed their international immersion trip to the respected T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), India, during which they received hands-on training of global business practices in the Bloomberg Lab at TAPMI, a one-of-its-kind simulation lab for trade markets. The first cohort of MBA students finished their international trip to Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai.
As part of the global network of Manipal universities, MIU is strategically placed to help its students develop global perspectives and skillsets through such immersion trips. Frequent industry talks and visits are also a focus area for all programmes at MIU.
Manipal’s graduates are employed with leading national and global organisations such as General Electronics, Nestle, Barclays, Celcom, Exxon Mobil, Top Glove, DHL, Citi Bank, British Petroleum, Panasonic, American Express, and more.
MIU’s next intake for Diploma and Degree students is in October 2020.
For more information on programmes, call 1800 222 648, write to enquiry@miu.edu.my, or visit www.miu.edu.my.