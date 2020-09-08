MIU gets a new vice-chancellor

MANIPAL INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (MIU), a leading Malaysian university which is part of the worldwide Manipal Education Group, announced the appointment of Professor Dr Patrick Kee (left) as Vice-Chancellor, effective from August 2020.

Prior to MIU, he was the Vice Chancellor at SEGi University for more than eight years. He has more than 30 years of experience working in both academic and senior management positions with the manufacturing industry and institutions of higher learning in Australia and Malaysia.

Kee has received numerous awards and grants for his research and has published his findings in reputable technical publications, journals, and reports locally and internationally.

He has also presented numerous technical papers and keynotes papers at local and international conferences.

Kee is also the external reviewer and examiner for international journals for advanced manufacturing technology and higher degree research theses for universities in Australia and the UK.

He was awarded the “Promising Entrepreneur” title by the Asia Pacific Young Entrepreneurs Organisation in 1998 for his contribution in pioneering and setting up a successful school with almost a thousand students within a private college in Malaysia.

Kee is currently the Council Member of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency for the period of 2019 to 2021 as well as the Council Member of the Malaysia Association of Private Colleges and Universities for 2019 to 2020.

He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial with 1st Class Honours) in 1984 and earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering in 1992 from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

“I believe Manipal has immense potential, a talented academic team, and an illustrious legacy of over 60 years in education excellence. Manipal is in a right position to help grow the higher education industry in Malaysia. MIU offers high quality programmes in the key areas of biotechnology, computer science, engineering, business, management, and mass communication. It is our endeavour to provide the right skill sets for today’s youth so that they can build successful careers for themselves and contribute to the continued development of our economy,” said Kee.