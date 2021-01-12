MSU pharmacy alumna clinches gold

MANAGEMENT & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) Bachelor of Pharmacy alumna, Nur Khalidah Mohd Musa has been awarded the MPS-Duopharma Biotech Gold Medalist Award 2019 from the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS).

The award was given to recognise final year pharmacy students who excel in academic and co-curricular activities. The MPS-Duopharma Biotech Gold Medalist Award is awarded annually to top final year students who are completing pharmaceutical programmes at local public and private universities.

The event was held in conjunction with the MPS National Pharmacists Convention (NPC) 2020 which was held virtually from Oct 23 to 24, 2020.

“It is gratifying to be recognised by the industry and this award really means a lot to me. I am passionate about advancing my career in this industry as well as contributing to the community. The recognition is invaluable and will motivate me to work harder to achieve more success in the future,” said Nur Khalidah, who is currently doing her Provisionally Registered Pharmacist (PRP) training at Klinik Kesihatan Cheras, in Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur.

“MSU has played a major role in moulding me to be the person that I am today. My journey in MSU taught me a lot, especially in building my character, leaderships qualities and soft skills. I was also involved in many extra-curricular activities,” said Nur Khalidah who was also the Dean’s List award recipient a record number of eight times.

She attributes this success to both the encouragement of her family and friends, and the guidance of her lecturers at MSU, adding that hard work and dedication will be amply rewarded.

In addition, MSU’s unique learning experiences also provided her with the edge to excel academically and personally.

Nur Khalidah’s achievement is a successful continuation of another MSU pharmacy alumna, Yong Rahimah Saharul Rahman who received the MPS-Duopharma Biotech Gold Medalist Award 2018. She is currently working as a Full Registered Pharmacist (FRP) at the National Cancer Institute in Putrajaya.

As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Further, various skills enhancement programmes which are aimed to improve students competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programme at MSU serves to improve students’ soft skills.

Apart from the Pharmacy programme, the School of Pharmacy (SPH) also offers diploma and bachelor programmes in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pharmaceutical Technology (Hons).

For further information regarding the courses offered at MSU, contact the Engagement and Enrolment Department at 03 – 5521 6868. Additional information can be obtained at www.msu.edu.my.