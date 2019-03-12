MSU strikes the right note

DID you know that music develops incredibly diverse skills that can equip one with a range of abilities which can be applied across various careers?

A career in the music industry can be exciting, satisfying, as well as promising, especially given the increase in record industry revenue with the advent and popularity of digital streaming services. Additionally, live music concerts are thriving. With that and in response to the need for skilled human capital in this area of specialisation, the Management and Science University (MSU) through the School of Hospitality & Creative Arts (SHCA) offers diploma and degree studies in Music, Music Technology, Music Performance and Music (Composition and Arranging).

Whether seeking a career as a music producer, a touring musician, or looking to a music career on the business side, you can make a handsome career and enjoy a harmonious life in the music industry. But what can you do with a music degree and what kinds of jobs are there in the music industry?

For those with a penchant for performing music, you can pave your way to performance in the hands of professors who are professional performers themselves. Be guided along a three-year journey that takes you from the rudiments of music know-how to professional musical training that coaches and fine-tunes your performance and develops your natural talent. Through feedback and musicianship building, students gain competence and confidence.

In the final year, students will get to approach music composition, basic live sound engineering, even artiste management. This allows you to start your music internship. Now with the holistic knowledge and skills training, you’ll have what it takes to make it in Music Performance as a modern musician.

Those looking at a career in composing will be schooled in areas like developing competency in composition and harmony. They will also be acquainted with the business side of music and its legal aspects like copyright and infringement. Be prepared to be immersed in melodies of the 20th and 21st centuries and exposed to the history of Western music. Students will also develop proficiency in advanced orchestration and arranging, MIDI and programming. These will then complete your studies in Music Composition and Arranging, culminating with a final-year project as you prepare for internship in the last year of the programme.

If producing music is your calling, you get to experience sound creation, production and recording at MSU’s on-campus state-of-the-art recording studio. Learning will cover basic electronics and audio chain - common courses to the Music Technology diploma and degree programmes at MSU. The diploma will cover song-writing, the basics of live-sound engineering, sound design, and the digital audio workstation while the degree programme will train students in synthesis and sampling, advanced mixing, film scoring, and a chance to encounter the analogue audio workstation.

As an applied and enterprise university, MSU offers programmes of study at postgraduate, undergraduate and foundation levels, through connected pathways that admit students from all walks of life and backgrounds.

With its holistic curriculum promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, the MSU experience in your university education not only connects you with the music industry and its opportunities, but will help you take a step forward, “in-tune” with professional musicianship of the 21st century.

