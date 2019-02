Cardiovascular disease includes all diseases of the heart and blood vessels such as coronary heart disease (angina and heart attack), arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms), and stroke. Between 2005 and 2014, the National Statistics Department reported that heart disease was the major cause of deaths in Malaysia. In 2014, it claimed 13.5% of lives.

Diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases substantially involves the expertise of a cardiovascular technologist. They are the experts who help a doctor develop correct diagnosis of heart conditions and who perform cardiovascular examinations and therapeutic procedures required to obtain and integrate accurate diagnostic information to support clinicians.

Management & Science University (MSU) has a four-year Bachelor in Cardiovascular Technology (Hons) programme offered through the MSU Faculty of Health & Life Sciences (FHLS). It is the first offered by any higher education institution in Malaysia and is designed to recommendations of the cardiovascular technologist community via the Malaysian Society of Cardiovascular Technology. Positions like Cardiac Catheterisation Technologist, Cardiac Stress Technologist, Cardiology Technologist, Electrocardiograph (ECG) Technologist, Cardiopulmonary Technologist, and Vascular Technologist await the graduate.

Once open, the MSU Medical Centre will afford Malaysia its first private university with a teaching hospital and provide in-house clinical placements for its Cardiovascular Technology students.

