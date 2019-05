WHAT an experience it was for Management and Science University (MSU) fashion students who had the chance to play a role in the 142nd UEDA Gakuen Collection Exhibition in Osaka, Japan. The opportunity was possible through the MSU Young Ambassador Programme.

MSUrians can now say they have experience in putting a collection together, as they did for the exhibition and runway show. They even engaged with foreigners in building a networking relationship that could very well take them further into the fashion business industry.

From exposure to ideation in and out of the labs to knowledge on trends and market familiarisation, the programme presented these students with golden learning opportunities where they could participate hands-on.

The MSU entourage, comprising students from the Bachelor in Fashion Design with Marketing (Honours) and Diploma in Fashion Design programmes, also gained experience in conducting a fashion photoshoot at various tourist attraction spots in Osaka. During the educational trip, students said they developed cultural awareness and knowledge of a foreign heritage value system, and discovered they could celebrate similarities among diversities. Included in their itinerary was an extraordinary experience - a visit to a mosque in Osaka to engage with local fellow Muslims.

All the above are just some of the many learning experiences that come with studying at MSU, through its School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA). In line with the demand for graduates with vocational skills in the fashion and beauty industries, do consider SHCA’s degree and diploma programmes in Fashion Design and Marketing, Beauty and Hair Management, Spa Management, and Accessories Design.

The university’s programmes meet the stringent standards of local and international regulatory bodies and accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA); the United Kingdom Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC); and the Japan Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21). MSU also holds the 301 spot in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings list and is among the top 200 that supports gender equality and reduced inequalities. The applied, enterprise university is also ranked #1 by the Education Ministry where graduate employability is concerned.

