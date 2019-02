Here’s an opportunity for students looking to study at one of London’s top four higher education institutions - Imperial College London, King’s College London, SOAS University of London and University College London. Academics and alumni representing these establishments will be on hand to assist with any inquiry about study opportunities across Undergraduate, Master’s and Postgraduate academic levels. Presentations will be conducted by academics on subjects like engineering, law, health sciences & management, and how to prepare personal statements and process applications through UCAS.

Students and parents are invited to the World Class Study in London annual exhibition this February 16, from 10am to 6pm, at Hilton Kuala Lumpur. Admission is free but registration is required at wcsilmalaysia2019.eventbrite.co.uk

Students considering reading science, engineering, medicine or business should consider an education with Imperial College London-ranked third in Europe and ninth in the world according to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018. Its location in the global city of London allows for academic excellence and career connections. Imperial was also ranked UK’s most international university by Times last year, considering its strong global connections with approximately 18,400 students from over 130 different countries.

A point to note is the Faculty of Engineering which supports teaching and research across the full range of engineering disciplines - aeronautics, Bioengineering, Chemical, Civil and Environmental, Computing, Design Engineering, Earth Science, Electrical and Electronic, Materials and Mechanical. For more information, visit www.imperial.ac.uk

King’s College London is among the top 10 in the UK according to QS World Rankings 2018. The first-rate education institution was founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829 and is home to over 29,000 students from 150 countries, including over 1,540 Malaysian alumni. King’s is popular among Malaysian students. Its location in the heart of London makes for convenient links with top London firms and provides better work opportunities. King’s also has a solid reputation for world-class research and teaching, specifically in advances that have shaped modern life, as in the discovery of DNA and research that led to the development of the radio, television, mobile phones and radar. Visit www.kcl.ac.uk for more information.

The leading higher education institution in Europe that specialises in the study of Asia, Africa and the Near & Middle East; SOAS University of London as produced some of the brightest minds through its programmes that combine language scholarships, disciplinary expertise and regional focus. Its scholars are known to inform and shape current thinking and grapple with current issues such as democracy, development, economy, finance, public and corporate policy, human rights, migration, identity, legal systems, poverty, religion and social change.

The uni offers over 350 undergraduate degree combinations and 200 postgraduate programmes in Law, Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages. Its academics are engaged in fieldwork and research that influence government policy and lives of individuals across the globe. Excellent resources and facilities attract a very diverse mix of students from over 130 countries. More information is available on www.soas.ac.uk

Described by the Sunday Times as “an intellectual powerhouse with a world-class reputation’ - University College London (UCL) is a multidisciplinary university known for its high quality in research and teaching across the academic spectrum. It is one of the top universities, currently 10th in the world according to the QS World University Rankings, and has 29 Nobel Prize winners among its former staff and students.

Programmes reflect the latest research in a dynamic and challenging learning environment. It is also known for its research-led teaching and small study groups. UCL also takes pride in developing students’ skills and considers their future goals, grooming students for employability. The UCL Careers Service provides assistance to international students while UCL Advances offers ways for students to learn about, start or grow a business. Its location in the heart of London also offers unrivalled networking, career, social and leisure opportunities. More information is available at www.ucl.ac.uk