‘One’ for the record

A RM200 million investment sees The One Academy begin a new chapter at a new location that offers bigger, better and greater opportunities of study. Beginning from a hunble shop-lot in SS14 Petaling Jaya, then to a three-storey establishment in Bandar Sunway in 1991 - The One Academy has indeed advanced and developed. After 28 years of providing world-class creative education, its founders have invested RM200 million to upgrade and expand, and have relocated to a new campus in Sunway City.

Students can expect to receive quality creative knowledge, more so now equipped with industry-standard facilities. The 25-levels of the new campus provides space for study and more. Besides a well-equipped library where students can find all they need to enhance their learning, there are student lounges, theatre halls and auditoriums where master classes and talks are held, as well as labs and work spaces for practical and training workshops. Top-grade technology equipment are available for use in sound, video and photography studios. Additionally, there is a food court, and art shop, a facility that provides printing services, and an array of eateries.

The One Academy is easily accessible with readily available public transportation shuttling in and out like the BRT, KTM, LRT and buses. Safety and security is improved especially since all that’s required of students can be found within the building.

Although the move allows for wider teaching capabilities and can now accommodate more industry experts and professionals, plus additional international creative programmes, The One Academy stays true to its “Master Train Masters” philosophy, in line with the academy’s vision of leading innovations and developments within the creative services industry. Students are in for a dynamic learning experience in this now more conducive and engaging environment.

The One Academy remains focused along its journey in becoming one of the world’s best creative design academies. It continues to provide diploma and degree courses in Advertising & Graphic Design; Digital Animation; Digital Media Design; Film Visual Effects; Interior Architecture & Design; Illustration; Fine Arts; and Paris Fashion Design & Pattern Making. Visit www.toa.edu.my, call +603-5637 5510 or email enquiry@toa.edu.my for more.