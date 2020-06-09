Options in medical education

MANAGEMENT & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) is one of Malaysia’s top universities which focuses strongly in the critical areas of studies that encompass Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences & Engineering, Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary Arts and Music & Fashion.

MSU’s involvement in the medical sciences areas is an initiative towards complementing the nation’s need for qualified medical personnel in Malaysia and the region. MSU offers the undergraduate bachelor’s degree in Medicine (MBBS) and Medical Sciences, as well as opportunities for foundation studies through its International Medical School (IMS). Other than at its main Shah Alam campus, the MSU IMS also resides in Bangalore, India, which was Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five-year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

Designed and approved by MMC guidelines, the MSU MBBS programme is delivered in three phases; namely, Phase 1 in Year 1, Phase 2 in Year 2, and Phase 3 throughout Years 3, 4, and 5.

Phases 1 and 2 comprise the system-based modules whereas Phase 3 delivers discipline-based postings; in Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatric, Psychiatry, Primary Care, Orthopaedic, and Emergency Medicine.

MSU MBBS students spend their first and second years understanding the basic medical sciences. They begin developing basic clinical skills and knowledge in their third year, and spend their fourth year on introductions to medical specialties. Clinical skills in their final year consolidate the degree-level medical education.

A key feature of the MSU MBBS programme is its emphasis on clinical communication skills. Clinical contact is established early on, through community engagement visits to medical practices, community care facilities, and hospitals. This is in line with the MSU focus on developing well-rounded graduates; in this case, qualified medical doctors who excel academically and in their personality, contribute to the university’s and national objectives for excellent healthcare service in Malaysia and the region.

Upon graduating with the MBBS, the new doctors must register with the Public Services Department and complete a two-year housemanship at selected public hospitals under the supervision of the Ministry of Health Malaysia. MSU Medical Centre is Malaysia’s first private university with its own teaching hospital and in-house clinical placement for its MBBS graduates.

Niche strength of MBBS programme at MSU

1. The curriculum uses new approaches (where there is a combination of PBL, TBL, small group teaching, research, patient safety and IPE) using the World Federation of Medical Education Framework.

2. There is recognition from Malaysia’s Medical Council (MMC), Medical Council of India (MCI), Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), Maldives Medical and Dental Council (MMDC), ECFMG and WHO.

3. International placement for the students when they apply for PLAB, USMLE and other medical council exams under ECFMG.

4. Recognition, as the training hospitals – currently at country, or state reference centre such as Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) and Hospital Sungai Buloh (HSB), allow for the students to assist and perform procedures.

5. Modern Skill Lab with current technology at par with professional examination centre eg. MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH and MRCOG (Professional Exam to become Specialist).

6. Training centre for Medical Professional Examination i.e MRCP, is conjoint with Royal College of Physician London.

7. The programme prepares training for candidates who intend to sit for USMLE, PLAB, NZREX, AMC CAT MCQ EXAM practice abroad.

8. The programme has the IGOT (Graduate on Time) passing rate of 98%.

The upcoming intake for the MBBS programme is in October and qualified students are required to sit for the Medical Entrance Test (MET) to determine their aptitude for the MBBS programme.

Want to be a doctor and sit for the Medical Entry Test (MET) at MSU? For more information on scholarships and fee waiver, call 03-5521-6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.