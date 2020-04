MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) is one of Malaysia’s top universities with a focus on developing and delivering quality human capital in national and global critical-need areas in – medicine, health sciences, pharmacy, information sciences, and engineering.

The university also grooms students to take up jobs in business management & professional studies, education & social sciences, hospitality & culinary studies, and music & fashion.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes also meet stringent standards of local and international bodies.

MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21) and the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU).

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 200 among Asia’s best universities, and Top 301+ for University Impact. Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 51% of the world’s best universities (QS WUR 2020) and Top 200 for impact on global health and well-being, gender equality, and reduced inequalities (THE University Impact Rankings 2019).

The university has also just been ranked #28 in the world for Hospitality and Leisure Management. The 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject places MSU at number 2 in Malaysia for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

The Asia-Pacific Triple-E Awards 2020 by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU) shortlisted MSU as a Finalist for both the category of Entrepreneur University of the Year and Student-Driven Sustainability Project of the Year.

MSU’s accolades also include the Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship category, where MSU President Prof Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid was announced as a winner.

The university has also been awarded Platinum 5 Crowns by the UK’s Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC); and QS-rated 5-Stars on the metrics of Teaching, Graduate employability, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness.

MSU is Asia’s first to be recognised by the Netherlands-based ACEEU as an Entrepreneurial and Engaged University and is the Asia Pacific Best Brand in Education for Leadership and Human Capital Development. The achievement reflects MSU’s continued commitment towards internationalization.

Besides internationalization, the MSU mission for excellence in human capital development is benchmarked by industry employability, entrepreneurship, and community sustainability; supported by research, lifelong learning, and flexible education.

MSU is an applied, enterprise university focused on graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, MSU is ranked by the Ministry of Education as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability. MSU also made the Top 100 Leading Graduate Employers list and received the GradMalaysia 2019 Award for The Most Popular Graduate Employer in the Education Sector.

Also rated by MoE as SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status University and ranked as The Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia, MSU is a Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award School of Tourism and Hospitality and the Malaysia Centre of Excellence of the Asia Pacific Institute of Events Management (APIEM).

MSU International Medical School Bangalore campus is Malaysia’s first offshore medical school granted the full 5-year accreditation by the Malaysian Medical Council, and MSU Medical Centre is the country’s first private teaching hospital.

As a top university in Malaysia and the country’s best teaching and learning university, MSU prioritizes student development to enhance graduate employability. Its highly qualified academics and international visiting professors support a holistic curricular framework that delivers compelling learning experiences.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

Among the best in the region, the University’s programmes of study has been meticulously crafted to enhance graduate potential, producing graduates that are a popular pick among employers.

Management and Science University (MSU) houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to transform lives for an enriching future.

For further information regarding the courses offered at MSU, contact the Engagement and Enrollment department at 03 – 55216868. Additional information can also be obtained at www.msu.edu.my.