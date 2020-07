MANIPAL is pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship for SPM students, among other scholarships in its Diploma and Degree programmes. SPM students who have scored 6As or above are eligible for a 100% scholarship for the Foundation programme.

This scholarship can only be attained by students who sign up to progress into Degree programmes after completing the Foundation programme. As this scholarship is for meritorious, hard-working students, there are more scholarships for Manipal’s Diploma and Degree programmes which can help such talented students to finish both their Foundation and Diploma/Degree Graduation without paying hefty programme fees.

Manipal offers 40% scholarship for all Diploma programmes, and students who maintain a CGPA of 2.0 or above will be eligible for PTPTN. Those who qualify for 100% PTPTN in diploma will not have to pay any programme fees at all.

The university also offers scholarships of up to 50% for its degree programmes, with PTPTN up to 100%.

All its programmes at the foundation, diploma, and degree level are fully accredited by the MQA, including its analytics driven MBA. Beyond the MQA, Manipal’s programmes are also globally recognised by relevant industry standards such as the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC) and the Washington Accord for its Engineering programmes.

The university’s Biotechnology programme is registered as the Industry Centre of Excellence (ICOE) under the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE). While its Accounting programme is affiliated with the Charted Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and also the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Manipal is also a member of the global Association of MBAs (AMBA) for its MBA programme, and its graduates have an advantage in their respective fields due to such high-quality industry affiliations.

Furthermore, international exposure is a key focus at Manipal where undergraduate and postgraduate students have multiple opportunities to pursue parts of their studies with partner international universities in India, Australia, UK, UAE, and more.

Two cohorts of the university’s Business and Accounting students completed their international immersion trip to the respected T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), India, during which they received hands-on training of global business practices in the Bloomberg Lab at TAPMI, a one-of-its-kind simulation lab for trade markets.

The first cohort of MBA students finished their international trip to Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai. As part of the global network of Manipal universities, MIU is strategically placed to help its students develop global perspectives and skillsets through such immersion trips. Frequent industry talks and visits are also a focus area for all programmes at MIU.

MIU has 48 state-of-the-art science and engineering labs, the highest in Malaysia, for practical learning and demonstrably the best Mass Communication studio in Malaysia.

The university provides 100% industry internships for students in all programmes. These internships expose students to real life practice in companies operating within the Industry 4.0 environment.

In fact, several students have bagged permanent jobs with the companies during their internships in the form of pre-placement opportunities.

Graduates also complete a Final Year capstone project that further prepares them for Industry 4.0 in their respective fields. Many Manipal graduates are employed with leading national and global organisations such as General Electronics, Nestle, Barclays, Celcom, Exxon Mobil, Top Glove, DHL, Citi Bank, British Petroleum, Panasonic, American Express, and more.

With these two focus areas, i.e. a well-rounded and industry affiliated-curriculum that prepares students for Industry 4.0 through both theory and practice at both national and international levels, and through assured employment of its graduates, MIU promises parents and prospective students the best platform for aspiring leaders of the future.

Next intake dates are as follows:

0 July 2020 – Foundation

0 August 2020 – Degree and Diploma

0 October 2020 – MBA

For more information about programmes, call 1800 222 648, write to enquiry@miu.edu.my, or visit www.miu.edu.my.