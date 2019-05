AT the ripe old age of 87, the famous Italian sculptor, painter and architect, Michelangelo inscribed these words “Ancora Imparo” on a sketch he was working on; it means “still, I am learning”.

In the same spirit, First City University College (formerly known as KBU International College) urges students and those already in the workforce, to pursue their education even further by taking up a Master Degree. There are full-time and part-time Master Degree programmes offered at First City UC, which allow working adults the opportunity to fit in work and study, as well as other life commitments.

Furthermore, First City UC Bachelor Degree programme graduates who enrol for postgraduate studies, stand to enjoy a 15% discount off their first semester fees, as part of the uni’s Alumni Discount incentive.

Some of its Master Degree programmes offered include the Master of Business Management (MBA); Master of Design Management; Master of Software Engineering; and Master of Engineering Management.

Under First City UC’s Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communications Studies (FBHCS) in the MBA, a popular programme among postgraduates. Those who choose to pursue this programme can expect to acquire the skills and mindset that the global business world demands. Successful graduates will be able to confidently take on managerial roles like Management Consultant, Operations Director, Investment Banker, Marketing Director, etc. and hone their business management and strategic thinking skills. Additionally, students will get chances to experience real life business crises and come up with solutions, plus partake in open discussions, group assignments, as well as prepare business presentation and more.

The MBA programme is further strengthened with the education partnership established between First City UC and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), United Kingdom; graduates receive dual certification on completion of their studies. Full-time students only need about a year to complete the programme whereas part-time students can expect to, after two years.

Full-time student from the Maldives, Saeed Ahmed is more than satisfied with the MBA programme syllabus which he says has helped him improve his communication skills among other capabilities. Another full-time student, Victor Ooi said that the challenging classroom topics has helped him attain better understanding of the workings of the business world.

First City UC’s Faculty of Design & Built Environment (FDBE) has the master of Design Management programme to offer. Similarly, full-time students can complete it in about a year while the part-time student can do so in about double the time. This is the first programme of its kind in Malaysia that combines academic study with creative and professional practice. The curriculum emphasises on student projects and cover a wide range of interdisciplinary perspectives, from business to entrepreneurship. Students can expect to expand their knowledge in areas like branding, design thinking, entrepreneurship and design innovation.

Current student, Wayne Ng shares how much he enjoys attending classes, especially that which is conducted by guest lecturers who share their wealth of knowledge and experiences. Graduates of this programme can look forward to taking on positions like strategic Design Analyst, User Experience Manager, Brand Consultant/Strategist, Digital Creative Director, Product Development Manager, Integrated Art Director, Innovative Product Entrepreneur, Visual Information Specialist etc.

Another student, Mike Teo, who also works as a lecturer states, “The valuable guidance I received from my lecturers and industry experts will form the cornerstone for my future plans. Our course projects not only have to be innovative but also relevant and commercially viable in the industry”.

