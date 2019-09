As the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (I.R. 4.0) sits squarely in the middle of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field, terms such as “Cloud Computing”, “Embedded Systems”, “Internet of Things”, “Augmented Reality”, “Artificial Intelligence” and many others are considered a norm.

“Even right here in Southeast Asia, we are surrounded by many amazing real-life I.R 4.0 innovations. For example, Singapore recently launched its driverless taxi system, while in Ipoh we have a restaurant that uses robot waitresses to better serve its customers,” explains First City University College (FCUC) Faculty of Engineering and Computing Dean Asoc Prof Dr Christine Lee.

Formerly known as KBU International College, FCUC has a long and excellent track record in producing students who actively contribute towards the development of science and technology.

Those aspiring to become a mechanical engineer, technical support engineer, test engineer, design engineer, project engineer or even a research engineer are welcome to sign up for the Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with Honours programme.

The four-year Bachelor of Electronic Engineering with Honours programme will prepare future electronic engineers for job positions such as an integrated circuit design engineer, software engineer, telecommunications engineer, firmware engineer as well as other related positions in this field.

On the other hand, students looking for a way into the field of information technology or computing may consider the Bachelor of Computer Science (Intelligent Systems) (Hons), Bachelor of Information Systems (Hons) in Business Management, Bachelor of Information Technology (Networking and Security) (Hons) or the Bachelor of Software Engineering (Hons) programmes.

First City UC is also making advances into the area of research by having established the Centre for Research Excellence and Innovation (CERI) in 2017, which plays a pivotal role in spearheading and advancing a rigorous Research, Development and Commercialisation programme and its effective management.

One of the key events observed by CERI is the annual Research Day. The forum is meant to allow fellow First City researchers to share their key research findings and discoveries. As First City continues to move towards becoming a premier university, research and development is becoming an important function within the university college.

Students with inquisitive minds for science and mathematics-related topics are invited to sign-up for FCUC’s engineering and computing Bachelor Degree and Diploma programmes during the upcoming September and October intakes.

Those that are fast to sign up will qualify for 50% off their tuition fee.

Equipped with a wide array of learning and teaching facilities, FC UC’s consistency in excellence is also built on the foundation of a well-crafted education curricula and Malaysian Qualification Agency accredited programmes.

Engineering and computing graduates are even encouraged to sign up for postgraduate studies in order to advance further in their careers, with those registering for Master of Engineering Management and Master of Software Engineering being entitled to a 20% programme incentive.

Located in the modern township of Bandar Utama, FCUC is an eco-friendly urban campus that is easily accessible via MRT and other forms of public transportation. - by Mark Mathen Victor

For more information, call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my.