BUSINESS and Finance related careers are very much in demand in Malaysia due to several advantages enjoyed by the country. According to the “Doing Business 2020 by the World Bank Group” report, Malaysia was placed among the top 25 global performers (12th place) for “Ease of Doing Business”.

It is no surprise then that many Multinational Companies (MNCs) are keen to do business in Malaysia. Meanwhile, the massive market opportunities in Malaysia has led to the government implementing the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, in hopes of creating one million jobs.

Taking these trends into consideration, First City University College (formerly known as KBU International College) aims to produce industry-relevant business graduates through its Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Masters programmes offered by the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication (FBHC).

For those intending to pursue a Business or Finance related Degree programme, the Foundation in Business Administration (FBA) programme is a viable choice. The one-year programme introduces students to the world of business over three semesters. In addition, students will be able to acquire creative, intellectual and critical awareness that will enable them to become better problem solvers.

FBA Programme Coordinator Aurora Lim explained that individual student performance will be assessed through coursework, mid-term examinations and final exams.

“Students will also be provided study notes and asked to participate in discussions held on the e-portal. They will be taught a variety of modules such Business Mathematics, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics and Business Management in order to prepare them for the challenges in their Bachelor Degree programmes later,” she explained.

“When I first finished my SPM examinations, I knew I wanted to study a Business related Degree Programme, but was at a loss at which area of Business I was actually interested in. Fortunately, I was able to consider my options while studying the Foundation in Business Adminstration programme,” shared Second Year BA (Hons) Marketing student Ong Zhi Ee.

For Ong, one of the highlights of her FBA days was being appointed the class representative. It allowed her opportunities to take on more responsibilities such as becoming a liaison between the lecturers and her fellow students. This eventually paved the way for her current role as First City UC’s Student Council vice-president.

During their third semester, FBA students will have the opportunity to select their own elective subjects in accordance with their area of interest. Those looking to continue with a business-related degree can opt for modules such as Cost & Management Accounting, Business Statistics and Organisational Behaviour. Meanwhile, students who intend to continue on with the BA (Hons) Hospitality and Tourism Management programme can opt for modules such as Introduction to Hospitality and Leisure as well as Tourism and Its Environment.

On the other hand, students who have completed the Foundation programme and possess a credit in SPM Mathematics can proceed to the Bachelor of Information Systems (Hons) in Business Management, offered by the Faculty of Engineering & Computing.

First City UC strongly encourages students who have completed their FBA programme to continue their studies in one of the Bachelor Degree programmes listed above as they will stand to enjoy 15% off their first year tuition fee via the Alumni Incentive.

Aspiring students hoping to build a career in business or finance are encouraged to sign up for the January 2020 intake in order to grab the 50% incentive. To learn more about other programmes offered at Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Postgraduate levels, drop by First City UC for a staff counselling session. The campus will be open every day including each weekend during December 2019 and January 2020 (except during the Chinese New Year week).

Furthermore, students stand to benefit from a wholesome and world-class education as First City UC comes equipped with a wide array of state-of-the-art learning facilities. These include a library, IT Centre, Centre for Postgraduate Studies as well as Lecture and Seminar rooms. Besides that, the university college features a robust extra-curricular scene, providing students with many sports and student clubs to join.

The university college enjoys a proven track record of producing highly employable graduates over the last 30 years, which can be attributed to its industry-relevant and Malaysian Qualification Agency-accredited curricula.

For more details, call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my, Facebook page (@firstcityuc) or Instagram account (@firstcity.uc).