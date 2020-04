WITH Malaysia’s economy taking a beating due to Covid-19, many Malaysians are facing negative financial impact which may affect their children’s tertiary education plan.

In view of this situation, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (‘TAR UC’) is extending a helping hand to the students whose families are adversely hit financially due to Covid-19 by coming up with a more accommodating fees instalment plan.

Named the Covid-19 Instalment Plan, this financial assistance is specifically offered to new TAR UC students and it aims at bringing financial relief to the students by providing greater flexibility in the first semester fees instalment plan.

Under normal circumstances, newly registered students can opt for their first semester fees to be paid in three instalments with the first instalment to be paid upfront upon receiving the offer letter while the remaining two instalments are to be paid within a specific time frame.

With the Covid-19 Instalment Plan, the first instalment has been greatly reduced to RM265 while the second and third instalment will have a longer time frame for new students to pay, giving them and their families more time to plan their finances during this time of uncertainty. Students can also apply for other TAR UC financial assistance / student loans after the first instalment payment to help cover their fees.

New students will find comfort that there is a wide range of financial assistance such as external scholarships and bursaries. In addition, new students can also apply for financial assistance via TAR UC’s 41 student loan funds which provide revolving interest-free student loans to needy students.

Since its inception in 1979, the TAR UC Student Loan Fund has benefitted more than 12,000 students and disbursed RM37.5 million worth of loans. On top of these, students can also apply for Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (‘PTPTN’) loans for assistance.

As for existing TAR UC students who are also facing financial difficulty due to Covid-19, they are advised to refer to a notice by the Department of Student Affairs in the intranet for the options available for them and guidance on how to apply for these options.

TAR UC’s President Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, believes that even in this trying period, education should be made all the more accessible to all. “In critical situations such as the current Covid-19 outbreak, we must ensure education remains accessible to all Malaysians. Being a caring institution, we will stand in solidarity with parents and students to realise their pursuit of education,” he said.

The Covid-19 Instalment Plan is applicable for new TAR UC students who are pursuing Foundation, A Level, Diploma and Bachelor degree programmes.

For more information on the Covid-19 Instalment Plan, contact Bursary at 011-1075 8581. Alternatively, students can also email Tang Ming Hui (Manager, Bursary) tangmh@tarc.edu.my or Moses Ooi (Bursar) ooicc@tarc.edu.my to find out more about the Covid-19 Instalment Plan.