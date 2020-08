BREAKING away from the perception that accountants and auditors are mere number crunchers, chartered accountants are now highly sought after professionals. While being knowledgeable improves a graduate’s prospects, having a globally recognised professional qualification is a huge plus point in the field of accountancy.

Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) is an ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner which is the highest level of recognition by ACCA under ACCA’s Approved Learning Partner – Student Tuition programme for having consistently achieved pass rates which are above ACCA’s global pass rates in the ACCA Strategic Professional Level paper examinations.

TAR UC is also the only institution in the world approved by ACCA to run an Internally Assessed ACCA Applied Knowledge and Applied Skills programme which enables students to claim all nine paper exemptions at the Applied Knowledge and Applied Skills levels upon completion of their second year of study.

Under ACCA’s new examination structure introduced in December 2018, TAR UC students have continued with the excellent streak by achieving passing rates above ACCA’s global pass rates for the Strategic Professional Level papers namely the Strategic Business Leader (SBL) and Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) papers.

For the SBL, TAR UC students achieved a passing rate of 68.5% for the December 2019 and June 2020 (Cohort 6) sitting which is much higher than the said paper’s global passing rate of 46% for the said cohort. While for the SBR, TAR UC students achieved a passing rate of 71.2% for the December 2019 and June 2020 (Cohort 6) sitting, also surpassing the paper’s global passing rate of 48% for that Cohort.

TAR UC students have achieved extraordinary results in the SBL paper. Lau Jia Yi came in top in Malaysia and fourth in the World in the December 2018 examination and Caroline Ng Yi-Wye became the first Malaysian to be ranked Top in the World for the same paper in the December 2019 examinations.

“I am very proud of our students for obtaining excellent results in the ACCA examinations over the years,” said Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UC.

Applications for the September/October 2020 and January 2021 intakes is currently ongoing and prospective students can submit their application at www.tarc.edu.my. To find out more about programmes at TAR UC, visit the Info Day from Sept 11 to 13 at campuses nationwide.