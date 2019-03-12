The ‘noble’ Arts

NOBLE indeed, as in worthy in providing a solid foundation for further study and lofty in a sense that the programme paves the way and opens doors to a wide spectrum of degree programmes for a bright future.

Disted College (Disted) is the only centre offering the Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE)A test in the northern region of Malaysia. It is Penang’s first not-for-profit institution of higher learning and operates from two exquisite heritage properties - along Macalister Road and China Street Ghaut.

Recently, Disted launched its new Foundation in Arts programme, which opens up doors for students looking to take up Media Studies, Psychology, Business Studies, as well as accounting and finance-related 3+0 Degree programmes offered by the college. The new prorgamme equips students with necessary knowledge and skills essential for undergraduate study. It also introduces young minds to a variety of subject areas that provide experiences which widens their view of the world and prepares them to pursue a degree.

Some of Disted’s 3+0 Degree programmes include the BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance, BA (Hons) International Business Management, and BA (Hons) Marketing and Management - in collaboration with Staffordshire University, UK; as well as the Bachelor of Psychology (Hons) in partnership with HELP University, Malaysia.

Applications are now open for the first intake for the Foundation in Art programme beginning in April 2019. Interested students are urged to check if they meet the prerequisites for the 100% full scholarship and put in their applications fast as places are limited.

For more information, visit the Disted YCE Heritage Campus on Macalister Road from 9am to 5pm on March 16 & 17, 23 & 24 or 30 & 31. Call +604-229 6579 on the scholarship application requirements for the new Foundation in Arts programme.