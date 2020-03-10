UK study options

YOUR CHOICES of where to continue your educational journey after the completion of high school are many, but with the increasing availability of options comes the daunting task of choosing the right path.

For many students, a fail-safe plan is to take their first step towards earning a United Kingdom (UK) degree. The UK’s academic reputation is world-renowned, and many UK higher education institutions offer courses overseas, including Malaysia.

As some even offer the opportunity to spend some time studying in the UK, there are roughly more than 700,000 students all over the world studying towards a UK university qualification outside of the UK.

Some do this in their home country, others travel to another country to study for a UK qualification. Students who chose this option benefit from the UK’s world-class education resources, and enjoy similar academic support services, as well as an international experience – often at a fraction of the cost of studying in the UK itself.

The opportunity to study abroad is also a significant draw for some. Travelling opens the mind, and opting to spend a semester abroad can take both personal and academic growth to another level.

Often a life-changing experience, this makes students more attractive to employers, as it demonstrates a global mindset, and the ability to adapt in different situations; capabilities that are in demand by today’s employers.

As a collaboration between the University of Malaya and the University of Wales, the International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW) is a university that offers such opportunities.

Students are able graduate with Dual Awards from both IUMW and its UK partner, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD). Students will additionally have the chance to spend a semester studying at UWTSD.

IUMW offers pathways for students from foundation right through to postgraduate programmes, with a focus on producing industry-ready graduates with a global mind set.

The IUMW Open Day will be held from Mar 27 to 29, from 10am to 5pm at the city campus in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, call 03-2617 3131 or visit iumw.edu.my.