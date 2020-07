The yearly offering of scholarships and awards by Kuok Foundation Berhad has been announced again, with the collective aim of helping needy Malaysian students who are applying for, or currently pursuing, their full-time undergraduate studies in the academic year of 2020/2021.

Set up by the Kuok family in 1970 to alleviate poverty and to reduce the economic disparities between the rich and poor communities in Malaysia, the Kuok Foundation has provided financial assistance since its conception to needy individuals to further their education in public and private universities in Malaysia and public universities in Singapore, along with public polytechnics in Malaysia and Singapore and vocational institutions.

Although education is the Foundation’s main focus, it also provides funding for social and welfare activities undertaken by NGO’s and other non-profit organisations from time to time

For the aforementioned academic year, the Goh Ing Sing Agriculture Science Scholarships at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kampar Campus is valued at RM25,000 per annum, while the Kuok Foundation Half-loan Half-grant and Loan Awards is valued up to RM50,000 per annum, depending on the course that is undertaken.

In the latter, the loan portion is interest free, and repayable through monthly installments after graduation.

Online application will close on July 30. Interested students should visit apply.kuokfoundation.org to apply.

Upon submission of the application forms online, applicants are to courier by Pos Laju or by hand the printed copy of the application forms, together with supporting documents to the Foundation’s office. The closing date for this process is Aug 7.

For more information, visit www.kuokfoundation.com.